Elliot Daly to join Saracens from Wasps at end of the season

Elliot Daly has established himself as an important player for England under Eddie Jones

England international Elliot Daly will join Saracens at the end of the season after deciding to leave Wasps.

Daly, who can play at centre, wing or full-back, has signed a three-year deal with the reigning Premiership champions.

The 26-year-old will move to Allianz Park in the summer after triggering a clause in his Wasps contract which allows him to leave.

Daly made his debut for Wasps in 2010, becoming the club's second-youngest player, but is now looking forward to a new chapter.

Daly scored the second of England's four tries in their 32-20 win over Ireland

"At 26, I believe it is the right time in my career to explore a fresh challenge and the opportunity to do that with Saracens really excites me," Daly said.

"It's a fantastic club which has had a lot of success in recent seasons and that's something that I want to be a part of.

"I've played with a few of the lads for England and the Lions, as well as enjoyed battles against them in the Premiership, and I'm looking forward to calling them club team-mates from next season."

Daly has played more than 175 matches for Wasps since his debut in 2010

Daly has established himself as a key player with Eddie Jones' England team and scored the second of their four tries during their Six Nations win in Ireland.

He has also played for the British and Irish Lions on their tour of New Zealand in 2017.

At club level, he now returns to his home city of London having started off playing junior rugby for Beckenham and then Dorking.

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: "We are looking forward to welcoming Elliot to the club next season.

Daly has represented the British & Irish Lions on their tour of New Zealand in 2017

"He's a talented player and at 26, his best years are ahead of him. Everyone at Saracens is excited to see him fulfil his potential with us."

For now, Daly will be focused on England's Six Nations campaign with their first home match against France on Sunday.