Elliot Daly to leave Wasps at end of season

Elliot Daly will end a nine-year association with Wasps in the summer

England and British and Irish Lions full-back Elliot Daly will leave Wasps at the end of the season.

The Coventry-based club revealed the 26-year-old had triggered a release clause in his contract, signed in September 2017.

Reigning Premiership champions Saracens have been reported to be close to announcing the arrival of Daly, who scored England's second try in their Six Nations victory against Ireland on Saturday.

Daly celebrates his try in England's Six Nations win over Ireland on Saturday

Daly dismissed suggestion his decision was related to the club's struggle to find a permanent training ground since their move to the Ricoh Arena in December 2014.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life," said Daly, who has scored 404 points in 188 appearances for Wasps.

"Despite some of the rumours flying around, the training ground has nothing to do with why I've come to my decision to leave. I simply feel it is the right time for me to seek a new challenge next season after the World Cup.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Wasps, from my old Junior Academy coaches right up to Dai and Chairman Derek Richardson, for giving me the opportunities and helping me reach the top of the game over the last 12 years.

"Wasps will always have a special place in my heart and I will certainly be giving everything to the jersey to try and finish the season strongly."

Daly's departure follows decisions by England's Nathan Hughes and experienced South Africa international Willie le Roux to leave the club in the summer.

Daly's England team-mate Nathan Hughes will also leave Wasps at the end of the season

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "Elliot triggered a release clause in his contract and despite our best efforts to keep him at the club, unfortunately he has decided to move onto pastures new for the 2019/20 season.



"We are really disappointed to lose Elliot, we brought him through the ranks from his teenage years and have seen him flourish into an established England international and also a British & Irish Lion.



"He has really developed his all-round game in the Black and Gold, having been a tremendous performer for us over the years and I am sure he will continue to give his all for the club until the end of the season."