Wasps say Joe Launchbury rumours 'unfounded' and lock is staying put

Joe Launchbury insists his future is with Wasps

Wasps have insisted England lock Joe Launchbury is staying at the club and reports of him leaving are "completely unfounded".

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Premiership rivals Sale, but Wasps have taken the unusual step of issuing a statement denying the stories.

"Wasps are aware of recent rumours linking club captain Joe Launchbury with a move away from the club," read the statement.

"These rumours are completely unfounded, and Wasps can confirm Launchbury will be at the club next season."

💬 “I’m fully committed to the Club and going nowhere.”



Contrary to some recent rumours, Joe Launchbury is staying at Wasps...



Director of rugby Dai Young added: "Joe is club captain and has been a key part of Wasps for a long time. He is an asset to the squad.

"Joe is clearly a quality player who most clubs would want in their ranks, but he is contracted to Wasps and committed to the club and the journey we are on.

"We hope Joe goes well in the Six Nations along with the rest of his Wasps team-mates and we look forward to them all returning to the club later in the season."

Launchbury is hoping to make an impression at the Six Nations

Launchbury said: "Wasps are obviously a club that have been great to me over the years and are extremely close to my heart. I'm fully committed to the club and going nowhere.

"My focus right now is fully on trying to help England compete for the Six Nations title and I look forward to coming back to Wasps in March so we can finish the season strongly."