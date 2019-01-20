Brad Shields and Joe Launchbury England concerns played down

Joe Launchbury leaves the field after he was hurt against Leinster

Wasps boss Dai Young has played down injury concerns surrounding England forwards Joe Launchbury and Brad Shields.

Flanker Shields did not start Wasps' Heineken Champions Cup clash with Leinster on Sunday due to a side strain, while Launchbury lasted just nine minutes of the 37-19 defeat in front of watching England head coach Eddie Jones at the Ricoh Arena.

Reflecting on Launchbury's early exit, Young said: "Basically, he got his head in the wrong position in a tackle and his head hit one of the Leinster player's hips.

"He went off for an HIA (head injury assessment), passed the HIA, but his neck really stiffened up. That is why he didn't come back on, he was pretty stiff.

"He is OK in there [the changing room]. We don't see it potentially being an issue moving forward.

"He has passed his HIA, so that is not a problem, it is just a bit of a sore, stiff neck.

"He has had quite a few neck issues in the past, but we don't feel this is anything serious.

"We are not going to chuck him out there if he is sore, but he is in the dressing room talking, he is not hugely restricted.

"I would be very surprised if in the next 48 hours he is still struggling."

On Shields, Young added: "Yesterday, after the team run, he was doing a few extras and took a knock to his hip and the muscle went into spasm.

"He got a bit of a strain and was a bit sore this morning.

"He is going to be sore for 24 or 48 hours, but we don't see them being a concern for England moving forward."

The injuries come just a day after Saracens revealed England captain Owen Farrell had undergone thumb surgery.

Jones is "cautiously optimistic" that Farrell will be fit to face Ireland on February 2.

But Jones will have to decide whether or not to call up injury cover for Farrell, who has undergone a procedure to repair ligament damage and is expected to return to action in seven to 10 days.

However, with England departing for their pre-tournament training camp in Portugal on Wednesday, his ability to take part in training could be restricted.