Ireland need to find 'fear factor' for next Six Nations match against Scotland, says Alan Quinlan

Ireland travel to Murrayfield this weekend going in search of the first win of their Six Nations campaign

Alan Quinlan believes Ireland need to find a bit of "fear factor" again for their Round 2 Six Nations meeting against Scotland.

Ireland approached this Six Nations tournament as the 'ones to beat' after their Grand Slam campaign last year, victories in the autumn and overall form in 2018.

However after 80 minutes in Dublin, England were the side that finished with more credit in the bank as their powerful performance disrupted and frustrated their hosts.

For Joe Schmidt's side a trip to Murrayfield now awaits, and former Ireland international Quinlan joined the Sky Sports team on the latest episode of the Will Greenwood Rugby Podcast to discuss what's on the horizon.

"I think what he (Schmidt) has to do this week and, it will probably have to come from the players as well, is to find a bit of fear factor.

"They didn't have that fear factor going in against England and that fear inspires you and instills you to move forward," said Quinlan.

"Of course there's pressure on them this week because if they lose in Scotland, it will be a really bad Six Nations for Ireland... from where they were perceived to be it will be a disaster.

"But I think that he's (Schmidt) got to sit down with the players this week and say, 'you're getting one more crack at this'."

Ireland beat Scotland 28-8 in Round 4 of the competition last year

Despite having won five of the last six matches against Gregor Townsend's side, the team ranked second in the world are the ones under the spotlight

"They're going into another cauldron on Saturday and they lost there two years ago," added Quinlan.

"Scotland are probably just rubbing their hands and saying here's the vulnerability to this Irish team; slow them down, get a wall of Scottish jerseys in their face, stop the little loop around passes, compete in the air and just smash them up."

Blair Kinghorn impressed with a hat-trick of tries for Scotland against Italy

Scotland's opening round saw them press into a comfortable 33-3 position against Italy before conceding late tries. Despite the slower finish, Quinlan believes the hosts on Saturday will sense an opportunity.

"There's a lot of stuff that you have to get right, you need a bounce of the ball and you need a bit of luck but Scotland will be really up for this," said the former Ireland forward.

Despite Scotland's motivation, Quinlan still believes that Ireland will come out of the Round 2 fixture with a victory.

The added context to Saturday's clash will be the fact that both sides are in Pool A at Rugby World Cup 2019 and will start their respective campaigns against each other on September 22 in Yokohama.

"They (Ireland) got a lot of credit in 2018 and they have to readjust. Going to a World Cup, that's the kind of banana skin for us, we've never been to a semi-final," said Quinlan on the podcast.

"You just can't take anything for granted there and I was always of the opinion as a player that you couldn't take anyone for granted."

For now Ireland's focus remains firmly fixed on this next Six Nations match and it's a match that they'll have to manage without the injured CJ Stander, Garry Ringrose and Devin Toner.

Click here to listen to the full episode of the Will Greenwood Rugby Podcast, Quinlan is joined by Serge Betsen and Rachael Burford.