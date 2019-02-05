Scotland's Peter Horne claims Ireland will feel pressure before Six Nations clash

Peter Horne says Ireland's fear of failure might be an advantage to Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Defeat for Ireland, a week after their 32-20 loss to England in Dublin would all but end their Six Nations title hopes.

Horne, who missed Scotland's 33-20 win over Italy with a knee injury, believes the visitors will be feeling the heat.

Peter Horne will be pushing for a place in the team to face Ireland on Saturday

"Ireland will be feeling under a bit of pressure," the Glasgow centre said. "We put ourselves under a bit of pressure too, but I guess it will be in the back of their minds that if we beat them their title dreams are gone."

However, Horne is all too aware of the possibility of a strong reaction from Ireland, a side who had won 18 out of 19 matches before the loss to England.

He said: "We need to be wary. Ireland are a world-class side. They're ranked second in the world for a reason. Up until the weekend they were probably the world's form team, but England were outstanding.

"Gregor (Townsend) said to us today it is going to be one of the biggest challenges any of us has ever faced and that's the way we're treating it.

Scotland won their Six Nations opener against Italy

"They're a fantastic side who have got threats all over the pitch- but on the flip side, we're ready for it. This is why we play rugby."

Horne also praised his Glasgow Warriors' team mate Sam Johnson for his performance on his Test debut.

"I'm good friends with Sam and I thought it was a great first cap," he said. "I was really chuffed for him. He moved the ball well, communicated with Finn Russell and defended well."