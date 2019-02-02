Joe Schmidt says Ireland received 'reality check' with loss to England

Schmidt must now pick his side up for next week's trip to Murrayfield

Joe Schmidt has warned Ireland to heed the World Cup "reality check" of Saturday's comprehensive 32-20 Guinness Six Nations defeat to England.

Eddie Jones' side became just the second Test team to put more than 30 points on Ireland in Dublin under head coach Schmidt, with a stunning four-try victory.

Henry Slade crossed twice, with Jonny May and Elliot Daly also grabbing tries, as England bullied the 2018 Grand Slam champions at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland boss Schmidt admitted his side was battered in every area, conceding that only a renewed grit will set Rory Best's team back on track - especially with this autumn's World Cup hurtling into view.

"That is a reality check about the physicality that will be required to be successful in this World Cup year," said Schmidt. "England collectively delivered a simmering physical intensity. It was a suffocating place to be out there. It's a challenge to all our confidence."

Fit-again England powerhouses Manu Tuilagi and Mako and Billy Vunipola savaged Ireland in the gain-line battle.

Manu Tuilagi celebrates with Henry Slade

Tuilagi's special line-out move - receiving a direct long throw from hooker Jamie George in the 12 channel - stunned the hosts, who never recovered their poise.

Schmidt admitted Ireland were out-muscled in the same way as during their last home defeat, the 21-9 loss to New Zealand in November 2016. Ireland's record run of 12 home victories has come to an end, with the Kiwi boss frustrated, and honest, about his side's shortcomings.

"It was very difficult to contain their forward momentum," said Schmidt. "It's something that happened two years ago against the All Blacks.

"We got bullied here two years ago, and it happened again. You've got to be prepared to give as good as you get, and we didn't do that tonight.

"We probably didn't have the same physical edge that they did. We've got to make sure our solutions are that we get better pressure on the ball.

"We didn't get a turnover on the ground tonight.

"There was quite a lot of volume with them stirring each other up and getting off the line. And they backed that up with a lot of physical intent.

"I think we were physically bettered. I don't think I've seen a game where our opponents got so many physical, dominant tackles, where our opponents have carried physically in the manner that they did."

England were deserving winners in Dublin

Schmidt confirmed Keith Earls suffered a hip injury, with flanker CJ Stander picking up a facial problem and lock Devin Toner an ankle issue.

Ireland move quickly on to face Scotland at Murrayfield next Saturday, with Schmidt already counting a mounting injury cost.

"Keith Earls is pretty sore, with a hip issue, he got hit a couple of times early, he was very sore," said Schmidt.

"CJ Stander we think has a facial injury and has gone for a scan. Devin Toner rolled his ankle, just taking a kick-off.

"Beyond that there are physical and emotional bruises there for sure."