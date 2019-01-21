Ireland's Six Nations preparations hit by Iain Henderson injury blow

Iain Henderson looks set to miss Ireland's Six Nations opener with England

Iain Henderson has suffered a finger injury that will dent Ireland's resources at lock for the start of their Six Nations defence.

Ulster lock Henderson's new blow comes on the same day Munster second row Tadhg Beirne was ruled out of Ireland's first two Six Nations encounters due to a knee problem.

Ireland still have James Ryan, Devin Toner, Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux in the ranks, but both Henderson and Beirne would have been pressing hard for action.

Henderson played a key role in Ireland's 13-9 win over England last year

Henderson had only just returned from a five-week lay-off due to a thumb problem for Saturday's 14-13 Champions Cup win at Leicester, and picked up a fresh injury in that Welford Road victory.

"Iain Henderson suffered a finger injury that is likely to keep him sidelined for several weeks," Ulster confirmed in a statement.

"This fresh injury is unrelated to his recently injured thumb."

British and Irish Lions lock Henderson's absence will be a clear blow to head coach Joe Schmidt, especially off the back of the injury sustained by his Munster team-mate Beirne.