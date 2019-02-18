Maro Itoje 'progressing nicely' ahead of England's trip to Wales, says John Mitchell

0:34 Maro Itoje is 'progressing nicely' ahead of England's trip to Cardiff to play Wales on Saturday, says defence coach John Mitchell Maro Itoje is 'progressing nicely' ahead of England's trip to Cardiff to play Wales on Saturday, says defence coach John Mitchell

Maro Itoje is "definitely" in contention to start for England against Wales on Saturday, while Chris Ashton should return against Italy, according to defence coach John Mitchell.

Saracens lock Itoje damaged ligaments in his knee against Ireland and missed England's 44-8 win over France on February 10.

He was originally expected to miss the trip to Cardiff this weekend but his recovery has proceeded quicker than originally anticipated.

When asked about England's injured players, Mitchell said: "Ashton will probably be back Italy week. He has just got a slight calf strain. It just got a bit tight last week.

"Otherwise everyone is pretty good. Dylan [Hartley] is back at his club rehabbing and Maro is day by day and progressing nicely."

When asked if there is a chance Itoje will be fit to face Wales, Mitchell said: "Definitely."

With Ashton definitely sidelined against Wales, Jack Nowell appears the most likely candidate to take his place in the starting line-up, having started against Ireland and come off the bench against France.

But Mitchell says England have a number of options they are considering at the position.

Mitchell said: "Nowell is pretty handy. His first performance was very good. He is very good in the air and he has got a huge work rate.

"But then there is Joe Cokanasiga and we have got Ollie Thorley, who is a longshot but is really, really improving his skillset and is extremely physical."

Cokanasiga, who had been out with a knee ligament injury, played his first game for over two months on Saturday as he scored a try in Bath's victory against Newcastle.

"That was pleasing for Joe, given his long-term injury," Mitchell said. "Being with us, you can do all the conditioning you like but at the end of the day you have got to play.

Joe Cokanasiga dives over to score Bath's try against the Newcastle Falcons

"I think wingers are like football strikers - you have got to score tries and that brings confidence. So getting through the game and scoring [was good for him].

"Obviously we play differently to Bath so we will probably be asking a lot more of his work rate.

"But it is good to have him back."

Cokanasiga made his first two appearances for England in the autumn internationals, when he played against Japan and Australia and scored a try in both games.

And it is clear, despite his relative lack of experience at international level, the Fijian-born 21-year-old is already a firm favourite of England's coaching staff.

"He has got such raw strength and acceleration," Mitchell said. "He is really coachable. He is really enjoyable to coach as well and he looks like he enjoys training which are all pleasing aspects.

"It is ultimately up to ourselves and himself to get him in a state where he is totally confident at this level again."