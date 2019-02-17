England's Joe Cokanasiga set to feature against Wales in Six Nations

Joe Cokanasiga started two of England's Autumn internationals

Joe Cokanasiga could be unleashed off the bench for England in Saturday's Six Nations showdown with Wales, after Chris Ashton was ruled out with a calf injury.

Jack Nowell, who dropped to the bench for England's resounding win over France, is expected to take the starting berth at wing in Ashton's absence at the Principality Stadium.

Cokanasiga is expected to be among the replacements in Cardiff and would earn his third cap under England head coach Eddie Jones if he came off the bench.

Cokanasiga has scored two tries since his international debut against Japan in November

The Fijian-born 21-year-old made his first outing for over two months as he scored a try in Bath's victory against Newcastle on Saturday and Cokanasiga is deemed to have proven his fitness since his knee ligament injury.

"I was blowing a bit towards the end but I'm confident in the knee now," said Cokanasiga, who is part of England's 33-man training squad for Wales.

"Eddie just spoke to me about getting some game time and being available for selection for Wales. Everything happened so quickly for me in the autumn and I haven't had any time to think about it.

"I've been working hard on my rehab and hopefully I will get that shot against Wales."

Elliot Daly is certain to be selected against Warren Gatland's Wales and he is hopeful of a repeat of the victory in the same venue two years ago.

Elliot Daly celebrates his try at the Principality Stadium in 2017

A poor clearance provided the launchpad for a counter that crushed Welsh hopes, as quick passing between George Ford and Owen Farrell enabled Daly to run on to the ball at speed and touch down in the left corner.

"I watched it about a million times afterwards, but I haven't watched it for a few years," Daly said.

When asked if it was his greatest moment in rugby, Daly added: "I'd say so, so far.

"Just because of the timing of the game and where we were at the time. It is definitely up there, in the top one or two.

"I just tried to get back as quickly as possible from the kick and I realised Fordy was on his bike straight away, and I could see Faz there as well.

"So I knew a couple of passes were on the cards, and it was just nice that two pretty world-class passes put it in front of me and I didn't have to break stride and could run on to it."