Dan Cole and Mike Brown drop out of England squad for Wales game

England's squad for Saturday's Six Nations game with Wales has been cut to 25 players.

Leicester Tigers prop Dan Cole and Harlequins full-back Mike Brown are among those to be dropped by head coach Eddie Jones.

Saracens' Maro Itoje has been ruled out of the game at the Principality Stadium on Sunday with a knee injury but will remain with the squad while he continues his rehabilitation.

It is not yet clear whether he will be fit enough to face Italy at Twickenham on March 9.

One player who could be in contention to play some part against Wales is Joe Cokanasiga after he was retained in the squad.

The wing made a try-scoring comeback for Bath on Saturday after two months out with a knee injury and will hope to have done enough to earn a place on the bench.

England's 25-man squad:

Forwards - Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs - Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, captain), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)