Bill Sweeney appointed Rugby Football Union's new chief executive

Bill Sweeney was chief executive at the British Olympic Association

Bill Sweeney has left his role in charge of the British Olympic Association to become chief executive of the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Sweeney replaces Steve Brown, who resigned from the RFU at the end of last year after 15 months in charge.

Nigel Melville will continue as the RFU's interim CEO until Sweeney takes up his post, with his start date still to be finalised.

"We are delighted to announce Bill's appointment as CEO," said RFU chairman Andy Cosslett.

"He brings a rare combination of experience from the worlds of blue-chip business and elite sport and has a tremendous track record in both.

"His passion for the game is deep rooted and this will stand him in very good stead."

Steve Brown left the RFU after just 15 months as chief executive

Before joining the BOA as chief executive in 2013, Sweeney held senior roles in sports businesses including Adidas and Puma, and gained management experience with Shell, Mars and Unilever.

While at the BOA, Sweeney oversaw Team Great Britain's performances at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014 and in PyeongChang in 2018, as well as at the Summer Games in Rio in 2016.

He insisted joining the RFU was the sole position for which he would have moved.

"I leave behind a very strong British Olympic Association, both financially and in readiness for Tokyo 2020," said Sweeney.

"This is the only opportunity that I would have left the BOA for. From the grassroots game to our England teams, rugby's values and opportunities are very special.

"I am passionate about the game and it is an honour to be joining the RFU team."

Sweeney's BOA bosses revealed their disappointment at his departure, with preparations for the 2020 games well underway.

"I am disappointed to be losing Bill, especially at this stage of the Tokyo 2020 cycle," said BOA chair Sir Hugh Robertson.

"He leaves after strong performances for Team GB in Sochi, Rio and PyeongChang. We wish him well in his new role with the RFU."