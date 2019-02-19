Jonny May says John Terry visit leaves England confident they are 'on the right track'

Jonny May says a visit from former Chelsea captain John Terry has helped reinforce to Eddie Jones' squad that they are on "the right track" ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Terry, who is currently coaching at Championship side Aston Villa, won five Premier League titles and a Champions League during his time at Chelsea and represented England's football team at two World Cups.

The retired defender was invited to address the squad at Pennyhill Park ahead of England's Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, and May says he made an impression.

John Terry (right) chats to former England international Richard Hill

"Luckily enough we have had some brilliant guests come in to give us advice and obviously someone of John [Terry's] calibre to come in is awesome," May told Sky Sports News.

"George [Ford] gave him an interview before lunch today and we got an insight into his career and what was beneficial to him. He is a winner and a champion so it was brilliant to pick his brain.

"It was quite reassuring in some ways because a lot of things he was saying we could relate to in terms of staying out after training, working hard, focusing on your recovery and being a tight team.

"I think we are on the right track but it is good to keep hearing these things and to try to get better."

England winger Jonny May has credited his team-mates after his recent try-scoring exploits, ahead of their Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday.

May has been one of the standout players for England in their unbeaten start to the Six Nations, with four tries in their opening two matches against Ireland and France.

But the Leicester winger has been quick to deflect any praise for his try-scoring exploits onto his team-mates and coaching staff.

"It is a credit to the way the team are playing, the tries that are being scored," May said. "It is not just me that is scoring, we are scoring from attacking well and playing well as a team.

"I am just pleased that this England team is improving and playing good rugby at the moment, winning is important to us as well."

May scored tries inside two minutes against both Ireland and France, while England have scored a try within three minutes in five of their last six matches.

Maro Itoje will miss England's trip to Wales in the Six Nations after failing to recover from a knee ligament injury, forwards coach Steve Borthwick has confirmed

England will be aiming for another fast start in Cardiff, but May says the squad are mentally prepared for any scenario.

"I think that's credit to the way we're prepared here, the way we're coached," he said. "I think every team would like to start fast, wouldn't they?

"It's certainly the way we train, it helps us do that. It's been brilliant that that's been happening for us but we need to be ready if that does not happen.

"Obviously that's the plan and you want to play really well from minute go but if that doesn't happen we'll stay in the fight and find ways to break teams down."