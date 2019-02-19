Sarah Hunter says England full of respect for Wales ahead of Women's Six Nations clash

0:34 Sarah Hunter said England's Red Roses are focused on the here and now Sarah Hunter said England's Red Roses are focused on the here and now

Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter says England are giving Wales "all of the respect they deserve" ahead of their Women's Six Nations encounter in Cardiff on Sunday.

England are flying high after back-to-back victories over Ireland and France, while Wales lost 52-3 to Les Bleues and then played out a 3-3 draw against Italy in Lecce.

Speaking to Sportswomen on Sky Sports News, Hunter said: "We're giving them all of the respect that they deserve. They've got some very talented players, up front they're ruthless and they like to get stuck into you.

"So they're not going to make it easy for us at all. Wales are always a very difficult proposition at home.

"Cardiff Arms Park is historically very strong for them. They probably haven't had the start [to the tournament] that they would have wanted."

England's last outing saw them brush aside last year's Grand Slam champions France 41-26 in Doncaster. Hunter and her side produced a storming first half to keep their opponents to nil, while they earned a try-scoring bonus point.

Despite the conclusive victory, the Red Roses were not wholly satisfied with their performance.

"We're going to have to go there [to Cardiff] and improve from France because although we got the result, especially in the second half, our performance was a little disappointing for us," said Hunter.

"So we've been working hard on things that we can put right and improve upon for Wales on Sunday."

Wales Women vs England Women Live on

Fly-half Katy Daley-McLean converted England's first try against France - a try she had set-up with a cross-field kick - and, as a result, surpassed a personal tally of 500 Test points.

Only two England players have scored more than the 33-year-old - Jonny Wilkinson (1246) and Owen Farrell (786).

Katy Daley-McLean is England Women's all-time highest points scorer

"Katy is such an ambassador of the game and to keep going - especially at fly-half - and for me she just gets better and better the more that she plays for England," said Hunter.

"So, to surpass 500 points is just astonishing and to be the first England women's player to do that is something that she truly deserves.

"Whether it's off the boot, putting someone in space or scoring herself, she does such a fantastic job for us."

4:33 Look back at the highlights of England Women's last Six Nations match against France Look back at the highlights of England Women's last Six Nations match against France

The Red Roses' Six Nations schedule sees them face Italy and Scotland after Wales, and a trio of victories would bring about a second Grand Slam in three years, but Hunter will not focus on that just yet.

She said: "The Six Nations is such long tournament that you can't start to think about what will be at last game…

"If you lose track of what's in sight of you, the next job, you can easily slip up.

"The three teams that we've got to play are very good in their own right and we have to show respect to each and every one of them and that starts on Sunday with Wales.

"We're not thinking beyond that. We want to be putting in good performances each week and hopefully that will get us the result and then we'll think about that when we get to it."

Watch England Women's trip to Cardiff to face Wales Women live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 12.25pm on Sunday.