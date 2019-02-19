Jonny May has become the world's deadliest winger, says England team-mate Ben Youngs

Jonny May has developed into the best winger in world rugby, according to Leicester Tigers team-mate Ben Youngs.

May has scored 12 tries in his last 12 Tests for England, including a hat-trick inside 29 minutes in his last appearance against France.

Young believes May's searing pace gives him an edge over some of world's other top wingers, such as New Zealand's Rieko Ioane and Ireland's Jacob Stockdale.

"Jonny's been phenomenal the last 12 months, if not longer," Youngs said of his Leicester team-mate.

"He's certainly the in-form winger in the world and perhaps the best winger in the world at the moment.

"The threat Jonny poses is out-and-out pace and that's incredibly hard to deal with. You're not going to win a foot race against him.

"When someone is as quick as him you know that when the ball is put in behind you, he's going to be there.

"He suddenly appears, a bit like Forrest Gump on that kick return in the movie where he gets given the ball and he just goes!"

Eddie Jones has a number of quality wing options at his disposal, with each of Chris Ashton, Jack Nowell, Joe Cokanasiga and Ollie Thorley offering their own particular strengths, but each currently appear to be competing for one jersey opposite May.

May, who will win his 43rd cap for England on Saturday against Wales in Cardiff, says he has worked to put himself into that position.

"It has not happened overnight," May said. "I feel like I've been working hard over a long period of time. You have got to stick at it and keep working hard.

"People might suddenly start taking notice but that's not going to make me think anything different other than 'I want to keep doing what I'm doing'.

"I am a much different player to what I was and I am proud of where I am and where I have come from when you think about my first 10 games.

"I have scored a lot in my last 12 - more than in my first 30 - is that luck or a coincidence? Maybe it is, but I know my game is better now and the tries come with that."

May's recent rich vein of form has caused his profile to skyrocket but he knows such plaudits would quickly disappear should his, or England's, performances begin to dip.

"I try to avoid it as much as I can, that is my first strategy, but it's hard," said May, who will turn 29 in April.

"Without knowing, your sister sends you a silly interview of something. Or you pick up a paper or flick on your Instagram. It is hard to escape it all.

"Although it's nice, it's irrelevant. I am not the sort of guy to get distracted by that, or think I've made it.

"Whether it is good or bad you have got to stick to your plan and keeping working hard. That is what I have been doing."