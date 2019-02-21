Wales boss Warren Gatland questions England's travel plans for Six Nations game

1:31 Warren Gatland is aware Eddie Jones has been 'talking up' Wales' chances Warren Gatland is aware Eddie Jones has been 'talking up' Wales' chances

Wales head coach Warren Gatland believes England are making "a significant mistake" with their travel plans for Saturday's Six Nations match in Cardiff.

While the Wales boss has neglected to play pre-match mind games with his England counterpart Eddie Jones, he did question the squad's journey timing from Surrey to south Wales.

England will travel from their Bagshot base to Cardiff on Friday afternoon

England are due to travel by road from their Bagshot base to Cardiff on Friday afternoon, which could mean them hitting a renowned M4 travel blackspot around Newport approaching rush-hour.

"I think England are making a significant mistake by travelling tomorrow," Gatland said.

"Coming through Newport at about five o'clock is probably not the best thing to be doing, going through the Brynglas tunnels.

"There is a good chance there could be tractors and buses holding them up! That's going to be an experience for them."

Wales are seeking a 12th successive victory that would set a new national record, and they have already been acclaimed the best Welsh side of all time by Jones, who continued the mind games after announcing his team on Thursday.

But Gatland added: "The only quotes I can see about this being the greatest Wales team are from Eddie Jones.

"It hasn't come from anyone else, so I wouldn't be disrespectful enough to say this was the greatest Welsh team ever. It's a long way off being the greatest Welsh team ever. He's the one talking us up.

Wales have won their opening two games in this year's Six Nations

"I think we are all aware we're on a great run and we've done well over the last 12 months, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. We are just trying to keep our feet on the ground.

"I've already had a text from John Mitchell (England assistant coach) and Eddie saying they are looking forward to catching up after the game and having a drink.

"This is all fun and games now, but afterwards it's about catching up with some mates and enjoying the occasion."