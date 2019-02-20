Wales' George North keen to take his game to 'the next level'

George North was the focal point in a stunning comeback from Wales in France

Wales wing George North has enjoyed a stellar international career - but he is driven towards taking his game "to the next level".

At 26, North already has 80 Wales caps and 36 tries for his country, while also touring twice with the British and Irish Lions and playing in a World Cup semi-final.

But the Ospreys player has no intention of resting on his laurels during a year that will build relentlessly towards its World Cup climax during the autumn.

North is just three tries short of equalling Shane Williams' Wales record in the Six Nations and he will be a major attacking weapon in Saturday's crunch clash against England in Cardiff.

British and Irish Lions winger George North carries Australia star Israel Folau in 2013

"There is more to give," North said. "As the game develops, I will need to change.

"If you look at the first few rounds [of the Six Nations] and see the physicality and the speed of the game, that is where, come World Cup time, the game is going to develop again.

"Hopefully, I can keep up with it, and I think there is certainly more to give to get to there. Hopefully, I haven't peaked. I think there is plenty more left to go, bits I can work on in my game to take it to the next level.

"As much as they are built-up, these are the ones (games) you want to be involved in.

"These sorts of championships - the Six Nations is one of the best in the world - and to be able to put on a Welsh jersey in any game is massive, but to do it in the Six Nations is huge. That sort of thing keeps me going, keeps inspiring me to keep going."

North looks set to be deployed on the right wing against England, with Josh Adams on the left and Liam Williams at full back.

1:13 England winger Jonny May says his incredible try-scoring run is down to the team as whole England winger Jonny May says his incredible try-scoring run is down to the team as whole

That is likely to put North up against England's danger man Jonny May, who has scored 12 tries in his last 12 Test matches, including four in the first two rounds of the Six Nations.

"He (May) has been playing very well," North said. "The way that England play has certainly suited his game - that very front-foot, gain-line dominant, shifting the ball into space and kicking is a huge thing for them.

"When you have got gas like that, you can exploit it, and it's certainly working at the moment for them. It is something that is a big part of their game at the moment."

England will arrive in Cardiff in a rich vein of form, having won with a bonus point against Grand Slam champions Ireland in Dublin, before claiming their biggest win over France since 1911.

A win for Eddie Jones' side in Cardiff would make them overwhelming favourites for the Grand Slam, with only home matches left against Italy and Scotland, who have not won at Twickenham since 1983.

1:10 Billy Vunipola says the battle at the breakdown between England and Wales will be key to securing victory on Saturday Billy Vunipola says the battle at the breakdown between England and Wales will be key to securing victory on Saturday

But Wales have Grand Slam ambitions of their own in Warren Gatland's final year in charge and North admits the stakes could not be higher.

North said: "As a Welshman growing up, it is the game everyone speaks about - England versus Wales in the Six Nations.

"If you look at how we are in the standings, with both two (wins) from two, it's always going to be tense when you go into the middle game both unbeaten.

"We know what's up for grabs. It doesn't need much bigging up this week, does it?

"They have been in great form. Tactically, they have been exceptional and are certainly in a great position."