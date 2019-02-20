Jacob Stockdale 'not even close' to Jonny May on current form, says Will Greenwood

Who is the better winger, Jacob Stockdale or Jonny May?

Will Greenwood says Ireland's Jacob Stockdale is "not even close to Jonny May" on current form, describing the Leicester man as the "best winger in the galaxy".

May scored four tries in the opening two games of England's Guinness Six Nations campaign, claiming a hat-trick against France to go with his opener against defending champions Ireland in the first round.

The 28-year-old has been in blistering form for Eddie Jones' side, who are one of only two teams left with Grand Slam ambitions in the tournament.

Speaking on this week's podcast, Greenwood said: "I put this shot out about a week ago after the France game, and I went 'Never mind planet earth; currently, in this galaxy, is there a better winger than Jonny May?'

"And of course my Irish friends pipe up with 'Jacob Stockdale' and I go 'Yeah, he's alright Stockdale, but right now Stockdale is not even close to May. He's not even close.'

"May's aerial threat, his kick-chase, his sheer speed, his finishing ability, his defensive prowess... look, there's a lot of good wingers in the world, but if you were going to pick a World XV right now, one of the first names down on the teamsheet would be No 11 Jonny May."

The quality of the performance in those first two games far exceeds anything England has delivered in the last fifteen to twenty years. They are an unbelievable team right now. Will Greenwood

May will need to be on top of his game this week as England travel to Cardiff to take on the other unbeaten side in the tournament; Warren Gatland's Wales. Greenwood said of the Welsh: "They are absolute warriors, they're complete Spartans. They can, and they have, beaten the very best, [and] it's their home turf."

However, despite tipping Saturday's hosts to win the Grand Slam before the tournament began, Greenwood believes England head to the Welsh capital with all the momentum, and that the Grand Slam will be all but a formality if the visitors win on Saturday.

"I started off this tournament, I backed Wales for the Grand Slam at 12-1. I just thought 'They've got England and Ireland at home, everything looks great, Gatland's final year, big World Cup.'

May scored three tries against France in the second round of the Six Nations

"It's the first time I'm just going to lay that off - I still think Wales are a great team, but you have to back England with their performances.

"The quality of the performance in those first two games far exceeds anything England has delivered in the last 15 to 20 years. They are an unbelievable team right now.

"Wales might perform quite outstandingly and turn them over, but the only thing you can say, the categorical fact is, this England team are exceptional and will go to Cardiff totally full of confidence that they can win this one.

"And if they win this one, let's be honest, it's a done deal: the Grand Slam's in the bag."

Will Greenwood scored a hat-trick against Wales in the 2001 Six Nations

The 2003 World Cup winner says the Wales-England rivalry is one of the fixtures he has missed most since retiring.

"It's one of the few occasions where I get a little bit sentimental and a little bit teary-eyed.," Greenwood said. "The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the greatest rugby stadium on the planet, full stop.

"When Land of Our Fathers bangs out, I promise you the hairs on the back of your neck just go up, and as an English rugby player you go 'This is the best place to be right now'.

"I always remember Martin Johnson going 'Isn't that amazing? Isn't that amazing? And won't if be even better when they're absolutely silent?', and you go 'Yeah, you're bang on', and you go to work."

Greenwood and James Gemmell were also joined on the podcast by Giselle Mather, who spoke about her journey in coaching. The Wasps FC coach was the first woman to earn the RFU's level-four coaching qualification and oversaw the development of Marland Yarde, Jonathan Joseph and Anthony Watson during a nine-year spell at the London Irish academy.

Former Australia international Drew Mitchell features as well, in a wide-ranging interview about Toulon boss Mourad Boudjellal's recent comments in the press, the first round of Super Rugby, and the Wallabies.

