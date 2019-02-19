Jonathan Davies says Wales can't give Owen Farrell an 'easy ride'

Owen Farrell, who is currently the top point scorer in the Six Nations, celebrates during England's win over France.

Jonathan Davies says Wales cannot afford to give "world class" Owen Farrell an "easy ride" when England visit the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Davies, who played with Farrell for the British and Irish Lions, has reminded his team-mates of the quality that the tournament's current top scorer has.

"Owen is a world-class performer. He's the leader and, having played with and against him, you have to have a lot of respect for him," Davies said.

"He definitely drives that ship now and it's important for us to take his time, and make sure we don't give him an easy ride on Saturday."

The Scarlets centre has also been full of praise for England's Jonny May, with the winger scoring four tries in the opening two matches.

"He's got a great work-rate, he gets his hands on the ball a lot, and he's very dangerous with is speed," Davies said.

"For us, we need to match that effort and work rate that he has - he's in good form at the moment."

Wales are hoping that a couple of their key men will be available for the game in Cardiff, with both Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny returning to training this week.

Leigh Halfpenny could return for Wales against England on Saturday after suffering concussion.

"It's great to have them back in full training," said Davies.

"They are two boys with massive amounts of experience and they add to our squad in a positive manner. It's great to have them back on the field."

The Welshman also gave his thoughts on Halfpenny's current condition, after the full-back suffered concussion whilst playing for Scarlets just before the Six Nations began.

"You never know really, I'm probably not medically qualified to comment on that," said Davies. "Rugby-wise, when you're away from the game for a long time it's difficult to get up to speed.

"But Leigh's been on the field training with us for a number for weeks now and he looks good.

"So, if he has that confidence I'm sure the ability for him to come back if needed shouldn't be questioned."