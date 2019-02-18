Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny return to Wales training ahead of England Six Nations clash

Dan Biggar has returned to Wales training ahead of Saturday's clash with England

Dan Biggar has returned to Wales training, while Leigh Halfpenny is also back with the squad in a further boost to preparations ahead of their Six Nations meeting with England on Saturday.

Biggar was replaced with his knee heavily strapped just 20 minutes into Northampton's Premiership victory against Sale at the weekend, but he trained at Wales' squad base on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who has won 67 caps, is battling for the fly-half jersey with Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe as the two remaining unbeaten sides in the Six Nations collide in Cardiff.

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley told WRU TV: "This morning, (Biggar) has come in, he will have some physio and he will be able to take part in training, which is a huge positive for us."

Leigh Halfpenny has not played since suffering concussion against Australia on November 10

Full-back Halfpenny, who has not played since suffering concussion three months ago, had been released to play for Scarlets last weekend, but was then left out of their match-day group that took on Benetton in Italy.

"He trained with us last week and we will integrate again this week," Howley added. "Any news on selection will be taken at the end of the week."

Warren Gatland is not due to name his starting line-up for the Principality Stadium clash until Thursday, with most interest surrounding the number 10 battle and who is picked as captain Alun Wyn Jones' second-row partner.

Rob Howley believes playing at home gives Wales a five-point start over England

Wales were last crowned Six Nations champions in 2013, when they demolished England 30-3 on the tournament's final day, while Saturday's opponents are chasing a third title of Eddie Jones' coaching reign.

Howley said: "It's the first (Six Nations) home game, and the supporters can give us a huge lift.

"We have to give something to the crowd, we understand that, but I always think playing at home in the best stadium in the world gives you a five-point start.

"Memories of 2013, second half, when the crowd get behind you and start singing, that gives a huge motivation for our players, and hopefully we will have the same experience this Saturday.

There is debate over who will play alongside Alun Wyn Jones in the second row

"The players are very focused, we've got a really positive mindset. We trained well this morning, and it is important that we look after how we want to play the game.

"It is important that we play the game on our terms, and also we are aware of what the landscape might be on Saturday with the amount of kicks. The aerial battle, like in every international, is going to be important.

Gareth Anscombe is battling with Biggar for a starting berth in Cardiff

"Obviously, when you analyse England in the first two games (against Ireland and France), they kicked a hell of a lot, and I think it will be no different this weekend.

"The experience we've got in our team, the number of players who have played at this level and played in big games, I think the leadership group is so important this week.

"People like Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, they will take the team through this week, really, and it is important we prepare as any other game."