Billy Vunipola says he has no hatred for Wales ahead of England visit in Six Nations

Billy Vunipola remembers the kindness shown to his family when they came to Wales from Tonga

Billy Vunipola says his personal affiliation to Wales ensures there will be no hate when England travel to Cardiff in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Eddie Jones takes his side to the Principality Stadium for what is expected to be a fiery and highly-anticipated encounter, as the two unbeaten teams in the competition continue their bid for Grand Slam glory.

But while many will relish stoking the fires of enmity between the two countries, Vunipola was keen to adopt a more measured approach as he fondly remembered the kindness shown to his family when he and his Tongan-born parents first came to south Wales from Australia as a six-year-old.

The Saracens back row says he felt "scared" as he made only his second trip overseas but still values the kindness shown by the likes of Pontypool's kitman Terry Gordon.

"It's a big game, but there's no hate there," he said. "We hold a lot of people in high regard in Wales - we have a lot of family friends there, people who helped us out.

"And when I say helped us out, I mean really helped us out when we first came over. There's a lot of love for people in Wales.

"Terry - we called him Tiger, great guy - took pity on my dad and us and took us under his wing. He has recently just passed away. We were at his funeral a few months ago in Wales. There's never any hate there.

"He helped us out with extra duvets, extra pillows, jumpers - all those little things because we were very naive when we first came over and didn't think it would be that cold.

"We came in the winter in shorts and a T-shirt. We didn't know what to bring. We were carrying knives and forks in our luggage - you probably wouldn't be able to do that now.

"You know when it's cold and you can see yourself breathing? We thought that was the coolest thing ever until we got home and it was still there.

"We pretended we were like the old guys smoking but it wasn't cool when you were trying to go to sleep and it was still cold.

"It was little gestures and big things too like helping with visas and my dad's work permit and things like that. We hold a lot of people in high regard in Wales.

"I think love works better than hate because you have a clear mind. With hate you think everything's wrong and it's not your fault, it's everyone else's fault."

Despite his clear affection for Wales and its people, Vunipola insists for 80 minutes on Saturday his priorities will be clear to see.

"Where we kind of fall apart is when England v Wales comes into it, that's when we kind of divide," he added.

"But that's only once or twice a year and it's nothing crazy - they will support Wales and I will play for England so they won't be supporting me.

"When you play the Welsh it's always a very emotional game, so we have to fight that battle as well.

"This game runs a little bit deeper, and everyone knows that. We have to be prepared to fight that."