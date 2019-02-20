England flanker Tom Wood extends Northampton Saints contract

Tom Wood wants to finish his career on a high at Franklin's Gardens

​​​​​​​England flanker Tom Wood has agreed a contract extension with Northampton.

The Gallagher Premiership club announced that 32-year-old Wood's new deal will keep him at Franklin' Gardens until the end of next season.

Wood won the last of his 50 England caps in 2017 and has made 180 Saints appearances since joining them from Worcester nine years ago.

He captained Northampton to a Premiership and European Challenge Cup double in 2014.

Wood joined Northampton from Worcester in 2010

"I've made it clear from the beginning that it was always my first choice to stay here with Northampton Saints, so the decision for me was a straightforward one," he said.

"I feel as fit as ever, and I believe we are on the right track towards success under the guidance of Chris Boyd and our other coaches, so I am really enjoying my rugby.

"I am desperate to help get us back to the very top of European rugby and to finish my career on a high at Franklin's Gardens."