Ireland 36-14 Scotland: Irish book Rugby World Cup quarter-final vs New Zealand after demolition of Scots

Dan Sheehan scored one of six Ireland tries as they blew Scotland away in Paris

Ireland laid down a marker of their quality to the rest of the Rugby World Cup at the Stade de France, as a sensational performance brought a 36-14 victory over Scotland to top Pool B's group of death.

Six tries through wing James Lowe, full-back Hugo Keenan (two), second row Iain Henderson, hooker Dan Sheehan and centre Garry Ringrose mean Ireland will face New Zealand in the quarter-finals in Paris next Saturday, looking to book a semi-final place for the first time in the nation's history.

Andy Farrell's side were also forced to play the entirety of the second half with no wingers on the pitch, as first-half knocks to Mack Hansen and James Lowe saw Ringrose and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park shift to the flanks - injuries the Irish coaching staff will dearly hope are not serious.

Ireland 36-14 Scotland - Score summary Ireland - Tries: Lowe (2), Keenan (26, 39), Henderson (32), Sheehan (44), Ringrose (58). Cons: Sexton (27, 33, 40). Scotland - Tries: Ashman (64), Price (65). Cons: Russell (65, 66).

Scotland, who came into the World Cup ranked fifth in the world, exit at the pool stage after scoring twice through replacement hooker Ewan Ashman and scrum-half Ali Price in the final quarter, having had Ollie Smith sin-binned on a night when they were thoroughly second best.

In-form Garry Ringrose and Johnny Sexton will now look to guide to a first ever World Cup semi-final

Lowe was in for the first try of the contest just seconds past the opening minute, with much of the score to do with the outstanding work of Ringrose, whose dummy, break and pass onto Hansen left the latter needing only to pass on for Lowe to score in the corner.

James Lowe scored the opening try of the Test just 64 seconds in

Johnny Sexton missed a tricky conversion, and despite Ireland's ideal start, they wouldn't see play in the Scotland half again for the next 15 minutes or so.

Finn Russell and co turned down a shot for the posts after an Ireland high tackle for an early chance in the 22, but superb Irish defence snuffed out strong Sione Tuipulotu and Duhan van der Merwe carries, before Caelan Doris got over the ball to win a brilliant breakdown penalty.

Lifted by that period of staunch defence, Ireland kicked on and notched a second try through Keenan in the 26th minute. And what a magnificent try it was.

Replacement centre Stuart McCloskey - on for Hansen - fed Sexton out the back, with the Irish skipper then sending Bundee Aki through a gap. Aki offloaded impeccably to Ringrose on a wraparound run, with one more offload seeing Keenan slide over in the corner.

Full-back Hugo Keenan slid in for Ireland's second try, after a fabulous move through the backline

An Andrew Porter breakdown penalty saw Ireland back in the Scotland third of the pitch before long, and just past the half-hour, Henderson reached to score as Ireland battered their way up to and over the try-line.

Second row Iain Henderson stretched to score Ireland's third try on 32 minutes

A Scottish neck-roll at the breakdown granted Ireland further 22 access, and after a wealth of pressure, Keenan scored his second after taking a looping Sexton pass over his head and diving over through contact just before the break.

A needless Smith trip on Sexton saw Scotland make a disastrous start to the second half too, igniting an almighty flare up between both sets of players, costing Gregor Townsend's side a sin-binning and soon, the concession of a fifth try.

Ireland hooker Sheehan finished in the corner after superb play by utility wing Gibson-Park tracking across the pitch at pace, as Scotland struggled to live with Ireland's flowing attack.

Sheehan scored Ireland's fifth try early in the second half

A sumptuous Jack Crowley kick-pass secured a sixth Irish try through Ringrose just before the hour mark, but Scotland were next to score, as Ashman showed good pace down the wing to get over, and moments later, they had a second try through Price after a thrilling counter-attack.

Ireland thought they had a seventh try through replacement Finlay Bealham, but play was brought back for an earlier knock-on, completing the scoring.

Sexton: The draw is a bit unfair, but we have to be ready for New Zealand

Ireland skipper Sexton told ITV Sport...

"I thought it wouldn't get any better after South Africa but the fans proved me wrong once again.

"We are delighted to win the pool and we know this is where we want to be now in the quarter-finals against the toughest opposition we can get.

"The way the draw was done three years ago, it turned out a bit unfair, but now it is the hand that we were dealt and we have to be ready for New Zealand next week."

Peter O'Mahony said on the occasion of his 100th Ireland cap...

"It is hard to sum up to be honest. A very special night for me and my family.

"The boys showed up for me tonight, it was a big performance for a lot of reasons.

"I thought our defence showed up really well and we were clinical in the first half. I think we will have bigger tests down the line over the next few weeks."

What's next?

The victory means Ireland top Pool B, which will see them face Pool A runners-up New Zealand in a blockbuster quarter-final on Saturday, October 14 in Paris (8pm kick-off BST).

The defeat completes Scotland's World Cup schedule, as they finish third in Pool B above Tonga and Romania, but below Ireland and South Africa, exiting at the pool stage as they did at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.