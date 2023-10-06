Rugby World Cup: Dominant hosts France cruise into quarter-finals after thrashing Italy
France were 31-0 up by half-time after tries from Damian Penaud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Thomas Ramos; Matthieu Jalibert, Peato Mauvaka and Yoram Moefana (2) touch down in the second half; Italy crash out of Rugby World Cup
Last Updated: 06/10/23 10:52pm
France cruised into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after scoring eight tries to inspire an emphatic 60-7 win over Italy in Lyon on Friday.
Damian Penaud scored twice as France secured a bonus point in the first half along with Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Thomas Ramos, who converted his own try, to leave the score 31-0 by half-time.
Matthieu Jalibert, Peato Mauvaka and Yoram Moefana (2) touched down in the second half as Les Bleus led by 52-0, before Italy showed some fight in the 70th minute with Manuel Zuliani scoring their only try and Tommaso Allan adding the extra.
The result saw France win Pool A on 18 points, ahead of New Zealand in the group stage rankings, as the defeat completes third-placed Italy's schedule.
Fabien Galthie's side, who are without captain Antoine Dupont after he had surgery on his fractured jaw, will now face either South Africa, Scotland or Ireland in the quarter-finals on Sunday, October 15.
France's domination came in just the third minute as Penaud crossed into the corner before Bielle-Biarrey side-stepped a late tackle as the home fans burst into celebration.
The onslaught went on after half-time as hooker Peato Mauvaka rolled over from a lineout, with replacement back Yoram Moefana getting his first.
Maxime Lucu started at scrum-half for France replacing the injured Dupont but their dominant performance over the Italians showed no sign of missing their skipper.
Italy's poor run continued following their 96-17 thrashing by New Zealand on Thursday and as the final whistle went, the second youngest team of the tournament bowed out looking distraught.
What's next?
All four home nations are in action on Saturday as Ireland face Scotland (8:00pm) in Pool B while Wales come up against Georgia (2:00pm) in Pool C and England meet Samoa (4:45pm) in Pool D.
