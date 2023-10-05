Rugby World Cup: George Ford, Owen Farrell start for England vs Samoa | Marcus Smith benched

Owen Farrell and George Ford have both been named to start for England

Owen Farrell and George Ford have both been named to start for England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Samoa, with skipper Farrell moving into midfield.

The selection is the first time head coach Steve Borthwick has chosen to deploy Ford and Farrell in a dual 10-12 playmaking axis, with Marcus Smith dropping to the bench as a result of Freddie Steward returning at full-back.

England are assured of top spot and progression to the quarter-finals already, having won their opening three pool games.

Should Fiji take at least a point in their final pool game against Portugal, they will be England's last-eight opponents on October 15.

Marcus Smith, who starred for England at full-back against Chile, has been dropped to the bench

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Cole explains the permutations involved in Pool B at the Rugby World Cup which could see either Ireland, Scotland or defending world champions South Africa being knocked out of the tournament James Cole explains the permutations involved in Pool B at the Rugby World Cup which could see either Ireland, Scotland or defending world champions South Africa being knocked out of the tournament

Centre Manu Tuilagi shifts to outside centre to accommodate Farrell starting at 12, while Joe Marchant moves to the right wing, with no spot in the team or squad for Henry Arundell, who scored five tries against Chile last time out.

Elsewhere in the backs, Jonny May starts on the left wing, while Alex Mitchell comes back into the side at scrum-half.

In the forwards, Tom Curry returns to start at openside flanker following his suspension for a high tackle red card against Argentina in England's World Cup opener.

Tom Curry returns to start for England after completing his suspension

Courtney Lawes at blindside flanker and Ben Earl at No 8 complete the back-row, with Billy Vunipola named on the bench.

Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum combine in the second row, while loosehead Ellis Genge, hooker Jamie George and tighthead Dan Cole - the latter in ahead of Kyle Sinckler - form the front-row.

Hooker Theo Dan, loosehead Joe Marler, lock George Martin, scrum-half Danny Care and centre Ollie Lawrence join Smith, Vunipola and Sinckler on the replacements bench.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eleanor Roper reflects on England's resounding 71-0 victory over Chile in Pool D Eleanor Roper reflects on England's resounding 71-0 victory over Chile in Pool D

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Marchant, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola, 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Ollie Lawrence.