Rugby World Cup: George Ford, Owen Farrell start for England vs Samoa | Marcus Smith benched
George Ford starts at fly-half for England vs Samoa while Owen Farrell captains side from inside centre; Marcus Smith dropped to bench as Freddie Steward starts at full-back; Tom Curry returns following suspension; England assured of top spot in Pool D after winning first three games
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 05/10/23 4:41pm
Owen Farrell and George Ford have both been named to start for England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Samoa, with skipper Farrell moving into midfield.
The selection is the first time head coach Steve Borthwick has chosen to deploy Ford and Farrell in a dual 10-12 playmaking axis, with Marcus Smith dropping to the bench as a result of Freddie Steward returning at full-back.
England are assured of top spot and progression to the quarter-finals already, having won their opening three pool games.
Should Fiji take at least a point in their final pool game against Portugal, they will be England's last-eight opponents on October 15.
Centre Manu Tuilagi shifts to outside centre to accommodate Farrell starting at 12, while Joe Marchant moves to the right wing, with no spot in the team or squad for Henry Arundell, who scored five tries against Chile last time out.
Elsewhere in the backs, Jonny May starts on the left wing, while Alex Mitchell comes back into the side at scrum-half.
In the forwards, Tom Curry returns to start at openside flanker following his suspension for a high tackle red card against Argentina in England's World Cup opener.
Courtney Lawes at blindside flanker and Ben Earl at No 8 complete the back-row, with Billy Vunipola named on the bench.
Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum combine in the second row, while loosehead Ellis Genge, hooker Jamie George and tighthead Dan Cole - the latter in ahead of Kyle Sinckler - form the front-row.
Hooker Theo Dan, loosehead Joe Marler, lock George Martin, scrum-half Danny Care and centre Ollie Lawrence join Smith, Vunipola and Sinckler on the replacements bench.
England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Marchant, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl.
Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola, 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Ollie Lawrence.