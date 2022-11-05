Ireland 19-16 South Africa: Hosts consolidate No 1 world ranking with victory at Aviva Stadium

Mack Hansen scored one of two Ireland tries as they recorded victory over the Springboks in Dublin

Two tries in two second-half minutes proved crucial as Ireland consolidated their No 1 ranking in world rugby with a bruising 19-16 victory over world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

Openside flanker Josh van der Flier and wing Mack Hansen both struck early in the second half, after skipper Johnny Sexton had landed two first-half penalties, before adding a crucial third with six minutes remaining.

Ireland 19-16 South Africa - Score summary Ireland - Tries: Van der Flier (47), Hansen (49). Pens: Sexton (3, 35, 74). South Africa - Tries: Mostert (67), Kurt-Lee Arendse (77). Pens: Willemse (9), Kolbe (40+2).

In a Test beset by injuries and ferociously physical confrontations, a pair of penalties was all South Africa could muster in Dublin until replacement lock Franco Mostert scored a try with 13 minutes to go to set up a nervy finish, and wing Kurt-Lee Arendse added a second with three minutes left.

The visitors also had full-back Cheslin Kolbe sin-binned in the opening half for a dangerous lift in the tackle on Hansen.

A raucous home crowd saluted another big step forward for Andy Farrell's charges come full-time, as they secured victory over the Springboks in a first meeting against the world champions since 2017 - with both sides drawn together in Pool B at next year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Team News Centre Robbie Henshaw pulled out late through injury, as Stuart McCloskey came in to start. Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune started for only his third cap, with James Lowe (calf), Andrew Conway (knee) and Keith Earls (thigh) all injured. Scrum-half Conor Murray started on the occasion of his 100th Ireland cap, with Jamison Gibson-Park on the bench. Centre Bundee Aki was suspended, while lock Iain Henderson (knee) remained out. For SA, Cheslin Kolbe returned from three months out with a broken jaw to play his first Test at full-back. Damian Willemse was selected at out-half, while Kurt-Lee Arendse was recalled to the right wing.

After a bright start, Ireland took the lead in the third minute after centre Garry Ringrose did brilliantly to claim a deflected Conor Murray box-kick just outside the South Africa 22, and Springboks loosehead Steven Kitshoff was penalised for failing to roll away, handing Sexton the chance to drive between the posts from close range.

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton struck for two first-half penalties in Dublin

A misjudgement at the restart saw the ball drift off and over second-row Tadhg Beirne and into touch, after which the visitors forced a penalty via their trademark rolling maul.

The Springboks chose to kick to touch rather than attempt a shot at goal, and though they worked through 18 phases of attack in the 22, resolute Irish defence kept them at bay until the hosts were penalised for offside after a loose ball.

This time, South Africa and skipper Siya Kolisi chose to take the three points on offer, as out-half Damian Willemse tapped over for 3-3.

South Africa's Damian Willemse replied off the tee early on, but missed his next effort

A hectic start saw both sides competing hugely at the breakdown, and Ireland offloading out of contact from deep, with the next presentable chance coming in the 15th minute, after hooker Malcom Marx harried Murray into a knock on just outside the Ireland 22.

Ireland showed more strong defence to repel the attack, however, as No 8 Caelan Doris jackalled to win a vital breakdown penalty.

Kolbe - returning for the first time since a jaw injury in July - was sin-binned in the 17th minute for lifting Ireland wing Hansen dangerously above the horizontal in the tackle.

Cheslin Kolbe (No 15) was penalised for lifting Ireland's Mack Hansen (No 11) dangerously

Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli showed Kolbe a yellow card for the incident

Ireland kicked to the corner in search of a try, but a stunning tackle by Makazole Mapimpi on Hugo Keenan, before a ferocious counter-ruck, saw the visitors earn a penalty and clear the danger.

The hosts looked to have completed an important turnover of their own when Sexton and centre Stuart McCloskey combined to force a choke tackle and unplayable possession, but TMO Stuart Terheege brought a previous high tackle by Sexton to referee Nika Amashukeli's attention and awarded South Africa the penalty.

Willemse poorly struck wide off the tee, however, and with his next chance - Ireland having been penalised at a counter-ruck - South Africa chose to kick to the corner. It proved the wrong call when the visitors were pinged for sealing off at a ruck while attacking in the 22.

If the home side had defended well, though, they had failed to take advantage of Kolbe's time in the sin-bin, with the diminutive back returning for no further points conceded.

A Peter O'Mahony breakdown turnover handed Ireland their next attacking opportunity in the South Africa half, and though possession was not clean from the lineout, a Dan Sheehan charge-down on Willemse almost brought the opening try, but replays showed the Irish hooker just failed to ground the bouncing ball.

Ireland continued to threaten as the first half drew to a close, with 10 phases of possession in the South Africa 22 forthcoming, and when centre Jesse Kriel tackled high, Sexton notched his second penalty for the lead.

Sexton landed three important penalties in victory for Ireland

South Africa would head in at half-time level, however, as a penalty against Ireland for offside in the final play saw Kolbe strike over from close-range for 6-6.

Sexton had the chance to nudge Ireland back in front off the tee early in the second half, but turned the shot down after consultation with second-row James Ryan, and it paid immediate dividends when openside Van der Flier did brilliantly to touch down in the corner after a rolling maul had been driven forward and wide.

Josh van der Flier celebrates his crucial try via a rolling maul

The Ireland skipper hooked the difficult conversion wide, with heavy strapping on his leg, but within moments Ireland were over for a stunning second try through Hansen down the left.

After No 8 Doris did brilliantly to mop up a loose ball out wide and offload inside for Van der Flier, Ireland passed into the centre of the pitch where scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park made the key line break, before passes found Beirne, Keenan, Jimmy O'Connor and then Hansen.

Hansen got in for Ireland's opening try after a flowing passing sequence

Sexton put the conversion wide again, leaving Ireland ahead by 10 points, and approaching the hour mark Ireland produced a big turnover, halting South Africa's rolling maul again.

With 17 minutes left on the clock, the Springboks passed up a golden chance for a try when lock Eben Etzebeth first ran straight with an overlap out wide to pass too, before Willemse knocked on when the ball did travel to the flank.

Four minutes later, South Africa did finally have a try when Mostert reached out a long arm on a good line to ground the ball, but Kolbe crucially missed the straightforward conversion off the post.

Franco Mostert reached out to score with 13 minutes to go

Ireland reacted to bring play back to the South Africa 22, and once a penalty was secured for South Africa failing to roll away, Sexton stepped up to nail a testing kick from out wide to create a two-score lead.

With three minutes to go, Arendse struck out of nothing for a second South Africa try after a phenomenal Etzebeth offload.

Kurt-Lee Arendse scored late, but the visitors could not trouble Ireland again after that

Again, Kolbe was off target with the conversion, however, with Ireland able to see out the remaining time professionally, to the delight of coaching staff and supporters.

What's next?

Farrell's Ireland next host Fiji at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, November 12, in a 1pm (GMT) kick-off for the second of their three autumn internationals this Test window.

Ireland's Autumn Internationals Saturday, November 5 Ireland 19-16 South Africa 5.30pm Saturday, November 12 Ireland vs Fiji 1pm Saturday, November 19 Ireland vs Australia 8pm

For Jacques Nienaber and the Springboks, they next travel to face France at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, November 12, in an 8pm (GMT) kick-off.