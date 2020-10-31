Italy 5-34 England: Ben Youngs scores twice to set up tense Six Nations finale

Ben Youngs scored two tries on his 100th England appearance

England moved into pole position in the Six Nations title race after a 34-5 win over Italy in Rome.

Having held an unimpressive 10-5 lead at the interval, England improved in the second half to score four tries and move top of the table.

Test centurion Ben Youngs crossed for tries at the start of both halves while Jamie George scored on his 50th England appearance.

Tom Curry grabbed the bonus-point try with 13 minutes remaining before Henry Slade added a fifth to improve England's scoring difference.

Tom Curry celebrates after scoring England's bonus-point try

Ireland can snatch the title from England's grasp if they claim a bonus-point win over France or win by a margin of seven points or more.

Les Bleus could also win the title if they beat Ireland by 32 points and also pick up a bonus point.

It took only four minutes for England to break the home defence, Mako Vunipola standing at first receiver and sending Owen Farrell into a gap until Youngs appeared on his shoulder to finish the move.

Farrell added a penalty to make it 10-0 after 13 minutes but the floodgates never opened.

Henry Slade scored England's fifth try

Instead, Italy came roaring back into the contest when Carlo Canno pounced upon a handling error by Kyle Sinckler and fed Gloucester No 8 Jake Polledri, who beat four England defenders as he cantered over in the corner.

Another setback came in the 23rd minute when debutant Jonny Hill was sin-binned for a high tackle, while further indiscipline allowed Italy to build pressure.

Italy were also reduced to 14 men towards the end of the half when Polledri cynically halted a driving maul, but just as England began to hammer away from close range, they conceded a penalty and Italy escaped.

Youngs extended England's lead 56 seconds into the second half when Hill charged down a box kick and Maro Itoje secured the loose ball.

George celebrated his half-century with a try from a driving maul and the bonus-point try arrived with 13 minutes remaining when Curry took advantage of an unguarded blindside.

Slade punished an absent Azzurri defence to extend England's lead but they face a nervous wait while events unfold in Paris.