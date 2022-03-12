Italy 22-33 Scotland: Visitors win in Rome to pick up first Six Nations win since opening round

Chris Harris scored twice as Scotland picked up their second Six Nations victory of 2022 in Rome

Scotland secured their first Six Nations victory since the opening weekend as they cruised to a 33-22 success over winless Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Gregor Townsend's charges scored tries through inside centre Sam Johnson, outside centre Chris Harris (two), wing Darcy Graham, and full-back Stuart Hogg, while fly-half Finn Russell added four conversions.

Italy registered points through Callum Braley and Ange Capuozzo (two) tries - the latter on his Test debut - as well as a Paolo Garbisi penalty and two conversions, but having remained in the fight in the first half, they fell away in the second.

Italy 22-33 Scotland - Score summary Italy - Tries: Braley (29), Capuozzo (66, 80). Cons: Garbisi (30, 67). Pens: Garbisi (4). Scotland - Tries: Johnson (17), Harris (21, 36), Graham (47), Hogg (60). Cons: Russell (22, 37, 48, 61).

Italy made a positive start to the contest, with Garbisi striking over for a 3-0 lead in the fifth minute, and the Azzurri's back row competed hard at the breakdown to force early defensive penalties.

For all Italy's positive beginnings, though, Scotland struck for a try out of nothing in the 18th minute as Johnson dived for the corner after hooker George Turner had made a barnstorming break up the right wing to create the chance.

Sam Johnson celebrates after scoring Scotland's opening try of the Test

Team News Scotland made five changes to the team that were defeated vs France, as Sam Johnson returned at centre, Matt Fagerson at No 8, Hamish Watson at openside, George Turner started at hooker and Kyle Steyn started in the Six Nations for the first time. Scrum-half Ali Price started on his 50th Test cap. For Italy, hooker Giacomo Nicotera came in for his Italy debut with Gianmarco Lucchesi injured and Hame Faiva suspended, while former skipper Luca Bigi was been named on the bench. Callum Braley replaced Stephen Varney at scrum-half.

Russell missed the difficult conversion, but with Italy on the attack in response moments later, Scotland scrum-half Ali Price picked off a pass and sprinted up to halfway before wing Kyle Steyn took up the running and chipped perfectly inside for Harris to claim the bouncing ball and score.

Garbisi missed the chance to narrow the Scotland lead on 26 minutes, striking wide with a penalty on the angle, but Braley had the home side's opening try on the half hour, collecting an offload from wing Pierre Bruno, who did fabulously to get rid of the ball before being dumped into touch.

Italy celebrate Callum Braley's try (first from left) which got them back into things in the first half

With three minutes left of the opening period, Scotland pulled away again with their third try as Harris crashed through for his second off a scrum deep in the Italy 22.

Russell converted for a nine-point lead at the break, and eight minutes into the second half the bonus point was wrapped up as Graham skipped from Russell's inside pass after Hogg had twice done well in the build-up.

Darcy Graham scored Scotland's fourth try, wrapping up the bonus-point

Scotland's celebrate Graham's try - their fourth in the contest

Past the hour mark, it was Hogg's turn to get in on the scoring act. Price was again central to a quick break, and Hogg cantered over after collecting the scrum-half's long pass.

Italy hit back through 22-year-old replacement Capuozzo, who showed great feet to step past Hogg and score on his Test debut.

Capuozzo, a talented French-born back playing his club rugby with Grenoble, then notched his second in the final play with another smart finish, but Garbisi missed the conversion which would have brought Italy a losing bonus point.

2022 Six Nations standings Team W D L SD BP P France 4 0 0 56 2 18 Ireland 3 0 1 84 4 16 England 2 0 2 17 2 10 Scotland 2 0 2 -8 2 10 Wales 1 0 3 -27 2 6 Italy 0 0 4 -122 0 0

Townsend: Rewards seen from productive week

Gregor Townsend's team will travel to Dublin to face Ireland on Super Saturday

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend saw room for improvement but was happy to see his side take lessons from defeat against France in the previous round of games.

"I'm delighted for the players to get a win away from home and to see the rewards of a really productive week," Townsend said. "To get to the final quarter with a good lead on the scoreboard, I expected us to kick on even more after that so credit to Italy for the way they played the final quarter.

"It was really important to win, though. This tournament is about winning but you've also got to learn at times. We learned from the France game and I felt that was reflected in how we managed the game.

"Our key decision-makers controlled things really well. That was pleasing. The effort was there but the frustrating element was in that final quarter when we didn't play as well as we had in the previous three quarters."

Meanwhile, Italy's head coach Kieran Crowley felt his team underperformed in one particular area.

"Defence was the area that let us down," Crowley said. "In our last two games we've defended very well but we missed too many one-on-one tackles today.

"On the other side, I thought our attack was a lot better today, but you've got to get a combination of attack and defence.

"Our defence let us down particularly in the first half, and in the first 20 minutes of the second half Scotland suffocated us a little bit but I'm very pleased with the way we bounced back later in the game."

Stats of the match

2 - Chris Harris has scored two tries against Italy today, as many as he'd scored in his previous 23 Test starts; overall he has five tries in Test rugby with four coming against Italy. Favoured. — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 12, 2022

2 - Italy have won just twice after trailing by 9+ points in a Test match (155 instances) - against Scotland in 1998 and Argentina in 2008. Uphill. — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 12, 2022

91% - @Scotlandteam have slotted 91% of their kicks at goal in the #GuinnessSixNations this year (10/11), the best rate of any team and five percentage points higher than their expected goal-kicking success rate of 86%. Accurate. pic.twitter.com/8BSGy4UXbr — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 12, 2022

What's next?

Italy conclude their 2022 Six Nations championship with a visit to face Wales in Cardiff next Saturday, March 19 (2.15pm kick-off GMT).

Italy's 2022 Six Nations Sunday, February 6 37-10 loss vs France (A) 3pm Sunday, February 13 33-0 loss vs England (H) 3pm Sunday, February 27 57-6 loss vs Ireland (A) 3pm Saturday, March 12 33-22 loss vs Scotland (H) 2.15pm Saturday, March 19 Wales (A) 2.15pm

Scotland round off their campaign with a trip to face Ireland in Dublin also next Saturday (4.45pm kick-off GMT). Andy Farrell's hosts may still be contesting for the title depending on how they fare vs England at Twickenham in Round 4.