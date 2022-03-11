Wayne Pivac: Wales' Six Nations display in defeat vs France a massive step in right direction

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac was frustrated after the defeat to France, but praised his side's improvement

A frustrated Wayne Pivac felt his Wales side did enough to win in their narrow 13-9 Six Nations defeat to France on Friday, praising the display as "a massive step in the right direction".

Wales dominated possession and territory against unbeaten France but, despite a number of entries into their opponents' 22, could not find a way to breach their defence.

Although it was an improved performance from the home side, it was still a third loss in four games for the defending Six Nations champions.

"[The game-plan] very nearly worked," Pivac said after the loss.

"It is a frustrating one as the boys put in a lot of work. We felt we did enough to win the game but it wasn't to be.

"That being said, it is massive step in the right direction."

France scored the lone try early on through flanker Anthony Jelonch, while Wales' best chance came when centre Jonathan Davies juggled the ball with the French tryline in sight, but could not keep it under control.

France's Anthony Jelonch scored the only try in Friday's Test in Cardiff

"It was a very tight Test and it came down to one score. They had one chance and took it, and we couldn't quite finish it off," Pivac added.

"We worked hard and it wasn't down to lack of effort. It is one of those frustrating ones. The boys did everything we wanted to do other than win the game.

"But we had some positive play against the form team in the world. Across the board, we put them under pressure. We did a lot of good things with the ball, but it comes down to one or two things."

Jonathan Davies knocked on Wales' best chance to score in the match

Wales will close their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy on March 19 and Pivac confirmed regular skipper Alun Wyn Jones would be back in contention for selection.

He had initially been ruled out of the entire competition with a recurrence of a shoulder problem, the same injury he sustained before the British & Irish Lions series against South Africa last year.

"He will be officially added to the squad this weekend," Pivac said.

"He has worked very hard and has been training with the team and helping them prepare for this week's game. He is now available for selection."