Italy vs Wales: Guinness Six Nations talking points ahead of Saturday's Test

A much-changed Welsh side will be going in search of a round two victory

Wales will be looking to make it back-to-back victories in this year's Guinness Six Nations when they tackle Italy in Rome on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm).

The nature of their 24-19 win in Paris may have had more to do with the generosity of the hosts than it did the all-round excellence of Warren Gatland's side, but they still enter this clash with significant momentum and the chance to really turn the heat up on their Championship rivals.

Sadly, it was an all too familiar story for Italy as they slumped to a 33-20 defeat to Scotland in their opener at Murrayfield where three late tries added a little respectability to the scoreline but failed to quell fears that this is going to be another fruitless Six Nations for Conor O'Shea's men.

Here's a look at some of the key talking points ahead of the two sides' latest meeting...

Have Wales really forgotten how to lose?

Gatland has always had a way with words and so it proved again having seen Wales battle back from 16-0 down to win in Paris.

"For me, the big difference between the two teams is that we've become a side that has probably forgotten how to lose and can dig deep like that," he declared.

It was a bold statement and one no doubt noted by a host of keyboard-based critics who may well remind him of his words at some point in the future.

A win in Italy would see Wales equal their all-time winning sequence of 11 Tests set between 1907 and 1910

But it is now 10 wins in a row for Gatland's side, including similar never-say-die successes against South Africa and Australia. There was a time, not so long ago, when such games would have slipped agonisingly through their fingers.

Wales can certainly be forgiven for forgetting how to lose to Italy, though, having not lost to them since their 23-20 defeat back in 2007.

Parisse party ready for lift-off

While O'Driscoll is clinging on to one Six Nations record, he saw another slip from his grasp last weekend when Italy's Sergio Parisse made a record 66th Championship appearance against Scotland to edge past the mark of the Irishman.

Parisse continues to lead the charge and will make his 67th Six Nations appearance this weekend

The inspirational 35-year-old has long been a shining light in the Championship but often in a side that hasn't been able to fully match his own level of excellence.

This year's Six Nations may well be doubling up as a farewell tour with retirement potentially on the horizon for the great No 8.

Many, including O'Shea, will be hoping he can conjure more talismanic to deliver a Six Nations victory (or two) as a fitting send-off. This is the first of three home matches for Italy and the emotion surrounding Parisse's potential last tournament is likely to build with every one.

Opportunity knocks for Thomas Young

Wasps flanker Thomas Young is one of two Welsh players who will be making their first starts in the Championship this weekend - Leicester Tigers' Jonah Holmes is the other.

Young, who came through the academy system at Cardiff Blues, has continued to make people sit up and listen about his form for Wasps in the Premiership.

His turn of pace, defensive intensity and high-class breakdown work had seen him represent Wales at every level before an international debut against Tonga in 2017.

This week marks the first time that the 26-year-old has been selected to start by Gatland. The head coach was away with the British and Irish Lions when Young gained his previous two international caps so the flanker will be eager to show exactly what he's made of in Rome.

Italy's place in the Six Nations...

"England have not become world champion favourites after one game and Italy haven't become doomed to get the Wooden Spoon after one game...," said Will Greenwood on the latest episode of the Will Greenwood Podcast.

Greenwood is correct in pointing that out that cast iron assertions shouldn't be made after 80 minutes of rugby. However, history, and more recent performances, shape what is likely to follow in the coming weeks.

"The reality is that England will end up near the top and Italy are going to end up with that Wooden Spoon," noted the World Cup winner.

Italy are going in search of their first win over Wales in the competition since 2007

If a last-place finish does transpire for Italy then would be the 14th time that they found themselves the foot of the table since their arrival in 2000. The last time that they finished anywhere other than bottom was back in 2015.

Three late tries at Murrayfield went some way towards masking what could have been a heavy defeat and if they struggle in the coming rounds the conversation regarding promotion-relegation will increase in volume, again.

Team News

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Angelo Esposito, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Guglielmo Palazzani, 1 Nicola Quaglio, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 David Sisi, 5 Dean Budd, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Abraham Steyn, 8 Sergio Parisse.

Replacements: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Marco Barbini, 21 Edoardo Gori, 22 Ian McKinley, 23 Tommaso Benvenuti.

TEAM NEWS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @JonFoxDavies will lead Wales for the first time against @Federugby this Saturday. #ITAvWAL



🔴 Capteiniaeth am y tro gyntaf i'r gŵr o'r gorllewin ar gap rhif 70​ am y gêm @SixNationsRugby.#HWFN #ForTheJersey pic.twitter.com/h3aa0Qyb2A — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 7, 2019

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14. Jonah Holmes, 13 Jonathan Davies (c), 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Aled Davies; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Thomas Young, 8 Josh Navidi.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Hallam Amos.