Women's Six Nations: Anna McGann hat-trick as Ireland beat Italy 54-12 for rare away victory

Anna McGann scored a hat-trick as Ireland beat Italy in the Women's Six Nations

Anna McGann claimed a hat-trick as Ireland swept aside Italy 54-12 in Parma to notch a long-awaited away win in the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

The Irish last celebrated success on the road in the 2021 tournament and were coming off defeat to France in the opening round but put together a fine all-round performance as they ran in eight tries at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

McGann crossed twice in the first half and finished things up with another late score in the closing moments, while Dannah O'Brien slotted seven conversions in a near-flawless kicking display.

Italy were up against it from the off, Valeria Fedrighi sent to the sin bin in the opening minutes after a high tackle, and Aoife Dalton was first to take advantage.

McGann followed with her first two tries and Amee-Leigh Costigan also snuck through, while Sofia Stefan crossed for Italy in a half-time score of 28-5 to the visitors.

Ireland prop Linda Djougang got the scoreboard moving again in the second half as they banked another converted try but was then yellow carded for head contact.

Dorothy Wall and Brittany Hogan forced their way over as Ireland continued to pile up the points and although Beatrice Rigoni converted her own try to reduce the arrears, McGann sealed things with her third dash to the line.

Women's Six Nations fixtures

Saturday April 12, 2025

France vs Wales (12.45pm)

Ireland vs England (4.45pm)

Sunday April 13, 2025

Scotland vs Italy (3pm)

Saturday April 19, 2025

Italy vs France (1pm)

England vs Scotland (4.45pm)

Sunday April 20, 2025

Wales vs Ireland (3pm)

Saturday April 26, 2025

Scotland vs Ireland (12.15pm)

Italy vs Wales (2.30pm)

England vs France (4.45pm)