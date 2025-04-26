Women's Six Nations 2025: Results from England's Grand Slam success and Red Roses' seventh consecutive title

Results from the Guinness Women's Six Nations campaign, where England edged France in a final-day thriller to wrap up a fourth consecutive Grand Slam.

England claimed a seventh successive Guinness Women's Six Nations title after overcoming a nervy finish to beat France 43-42 in a top-of-the-table clash at the Allianz Stadium.

It completed another Grand Slam and their 55th win in 56 Tests, giving them confidence ahead of a home World Cup in August and September, with France ending the campaign as runners-up once again.

Image: England Women have secured a seventh Six Nations championship title in succession

Round-by-round results

Saturday March 22

Ireland 15-27 France

Scotland 24-21 Wales

Sunday March 23

England 38-5 Italy

Saturday March 29

France 38-15 Scotland

Wales 12-67 England

Sunday March 30

Italy 12-54 Ireland

Saturday April 12

France 42-12 Wales

Ireland 5-49 England

Sunday April 13

Scotland 17-25 Italy

Saturday April 19

Italy 21-34 France

England 59-7 Scotland

Sunday April 20

Wales 14-40 Ireland

Saturday April 26

Scotland 26-19 Ireland

England 43-42 France

Sunday April 27

Italy vs Wales (11.30am)

