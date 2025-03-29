Women's Six Nations: Ellie Kildunne scores hat-trick as England's Red Roses beat Wales 67-12 in Cardiff

Ellie Kildunne scored an eight-minute hat-trick as the Red Roses destroyed Wales in Cardiff in the Women's Six Nations

Ellie Kildunne claimed a Red Roses hat-trick as England proved far too strong for Wales in the Women's Six Nations, winning 67-12 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The hosts started superbly and hit the lead through a try by prop Jenni Scoble, but their bright opening unravelled pretty quickly thereafter.

In a devastating eight-minute spell, the Red Roses struck for three tries through No 8 Maddie Feaunati, centre Megan Jones and tighthead Sarah Bern, while a fourth was added through Feaunati again eight minutes later.

Into the second-half, full-back Kildunne marked the occasion of her 50th cap with an eight-minute hat-trick before wing Abby Dow (two) and replacement back-row Abi Burton (two) scored further tries either side of a Wales score via back-row Kate Williams.

Wales 12-67 Red Roses - Score summary Wales - Tries: Scoble (6), Williams (59). Cons: Bevan (7). Red Roses - Tries: Feaunati (11, 27), Jones (13), Bern (19), Kildunne (48, 54, 56), Dow (68, 77), Burton (73, 80+1). Cons: Harrison (12, 14, 20, 49, 74, 80+2).

England fly-half Zoe Harrison also landed six conversions with the boot in an all-round superb display by the playmaker.

England No 8 Maddie Feaunati scored two first half tries as they recovered from an early Wales score to lead

Aldcroft: Red Roses are back on track | Kildunne: We're going to get to new levels

England captain Zoe Aldcroft told BBC Sport post-match...

"We needed that performance after Italy. All week we spoke about intent and giving an 80-minute performance.

"We slipped on execution a little in the first half so we spoke at half-time about getting back on track by being direct with strong ball-carriers.

"I can't fault the effort and intent from the girls."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Player of the match Ellie Kildunne told BBC Sport post-match...

"Honestly it doesn't get better than that. You can't write it, I couldn't have imagined it.

"We've still got a lot to work on, but to walk out on my 50th cap in front of such a great crowd in an amazing stadium is something I'm very honoured for.

"Pressure is definitely a privilege, every time we step out as an England squad we want to surprise, and raise the expectation because we want to keep on going. We're not at our best yet, we're going to keep on getting better and there's a lot more to come.

"[We could achieve] the unimaginable. We're going to keep on getting better, I really think we're going to go to levels we've never been to before."

Mitchell: England 'outstanding' at times in victory over Wales

England head coach John Mitchell said post-match...

"Wales got in front of us at the start and then we were able to grow our way back into the match.

"At times we were outstanding and there were times when we were still a little bit inconsistent around our basics.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell said his side were 'outstanding' in Cardiff

"Ellie [Kildunne] is very talented. She is maturing her game all the time and I think you will see her develop other skills.

"Maddie [Feaunati] has been playing outstandingly. She is a world-class number 8 - we are very happy to have two (Feaunati and Alex Matthews) - and now I have got a difficult decision to make next week."

Wales head coach Sean Lynn said post-match...

"You are playing against the world's best," Lynn said.

"Not many sides in the world can have 13 changes, and full respect to England for coming here with a full-strength squad.

"I thought our attack worked really well. It is about keeping believing, keeping moving forward and we are all in this together."

What's next?

England's Red Roses next travel to face Ireland at Musgrave Park in Cork for round three on Saturday April 12 (4.45pm kick-off).

Red Roses' Women's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Sunday, March 23 Red Roses 38-5 Italy Saturday, March 29 Wales 12-67 Red Roses Saturday, April 12 Ireland vs Red Roses 4.45pm Saturday, April 19 Red Roses vs Scotland 4.45pm Saturday, April 26 Red Roses vs France 4.45pm

Wales next travel to play France for their round-three clash at Stade Amédée-Domenech on Saturday April 12 (12.45pm kick-off).

France maintain winning Women's Six Nations start with win over Scotland

Earlier on Saturday, France maintained their perfect start to the Women's Six Nations campaign with a 38-15 bonus-point win over Scotland following a strong second-half display in La Rochelle.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

An early converted try from Carla Arbez, who finished off a break by number eight Teani Feleu, and two penalties from Morgane Bourgeois saw France take control at Stade Marcel-Deflandre.

But Scotland, who edged out Wales 24-21 in Edinburgh last weekend, got themselves back within striking distance just before the break.

Bourgeois kicked another penalty soon after the restart before France, who were 27-15 winners over Ireland in Belfast last time out, further extended their lead through a brilliant drop-goal from scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus.

Nelson slotted over a penalty, but it was only a brief respite as France scored twice in three minutes either side of the hour mark through Feleu and Seraphine Okemba down either flank to lead 31-10.

With 12 minutes left Bourgeois dived over to secure France a bonus-point try, which she converted.

Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.