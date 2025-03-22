Women's Six Nations: France hold off a second-half Ireland fightback and Scotland edge Wales
France hold off second-half Ireland fightback to claim Women's Six Nations victory in Belfast, while it was back-to-back Championship wins for Scotland against Wales for the first time in 20 years in Edinburgh
Saturday 22 March 2025 20:02, UK
France held off a second-half Ireland fightback to claim a 27-15 victory in the opening match of the 2025 Women's Six Nations in Belfast.
The visitors led 17-5 at the interval following converted tries from Gabrielle Vernier and Marine Menager but a 45th-minute red card for the former gave Ireland a way back into the contest at Kingspan Stadium.
Ireland quickly made their numerical advantage count as Neve Jones and Aoife Wafer - with her second try of the match - helped reduce the deficit to 17-15, but that was as close as the hosts would get and Emilie Boulard's late score ultimately handed France victory.
In the battle between the teams who finished second and third behind champions England last year, runners-up France made their early pressure count when centre Vernier celebrated her 50th cap by barging over from close range.
France doubled their advantage when Morgane Bourgeois unselfishly slipped in Menager to help make it 14-0 but Ireland got themselves on the scoreboard when Wafer powered over in the 21st minute.
A Morane Bourgeois penalty saw Les Bleues extend their lead further before the break but the second-half dismissal of Vernier, who saw a yellow card upgraded to red for head contact on Eve Higgins, was capitalised on by Ireland as Jones' try following a rolling maul cut the deficit to seven.
Ireland set up a grandstand finish as Wafer punished France in the corner for her second try of the match, but a late Bourgeois penalty and Boulard's try ended the home side's hopes.
Scotland battle past Wales
Scotland opened their campaign with a 24-21 victory over Wales at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.
Carys Phillips' converted try in the fourth minute gave Wales - who finished bottom of last season's competition - a flying start to the new campaign.
But Helen Nelson got Scotland on the board with a 16th-minute penalty and she also converted Sarah Bonar's 35th-minute try as the hosts rallied to go into the break leading 10-7.
Emma Orr crossed three minutes after the break to extend Scotland's lead, Nelson adding the extras again, before Wales were reduced to 14 players when number eight Georgia Evans was shown a red card after receiving a second yellow for a high tackle.
Scotland's numerical advantage lasted only three minutes, however, after their number eight Evie Gallagher saw her yellow card for a dangerous clear-out upgraded to a red following a review.
Wales added two more converted tries via Abbie Fleming and Gwenllian Pyrs to keep themselves in contention during a hard-fought second half, but Leah Bartlett dotted down in between them to ensure Scotland kept their noses in front.
Women's Six Nations fixtures/results
Saturday March 22
Ireland 15-27 France
Scotland 24-21 Wales
Sunday March 23
England vs Italy, 3pm
Saturday March 29
France vs Scotland, 1pm
Wales vs England, 4.45pm
Sunday March 30
Italy vs Ireland, 3pm
Saturday April 12
France vs Wales, 12.45pm
Ireland vs England, 4.45pm
Sunday April 13
Scotland vs Italy, 3pm
Saturday April 19
Italy vs France, 1pm
England vs Scotland, 4.45pm
Sunday April 20
Wales vs Ireland, 3pm
Saturday April 26
Italy vs Wales, 12.15pm
Scotland vs Ireland, 2.30pm
England vs France, 4.45pm