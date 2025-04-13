Women's Six Nations: Scotland lose 25-17 at home to Italy as visitors post first win

Chloe Rollie scored early but Scotland suffered a disappointing defeat at home to Italy

Scotland slumped to a 25-17 defeat by Italy in their Women's Six Nations match in Edinburgh.

Chloe Rollie's try had put Scotland - well beaten by France in their last outing - ahead in the 13th minute, the full-back barging over following a lineout maul, with Helen Nelson converting the extras.

Italy, though, responded strongly with tries from Francesca Sgorbini and Aura Muzzo to take a 10-7 lead into half-time.

Scotland reduced the gap soon after the restart when Evie Gallagher went over, but tries from Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi and then Alyssa D'Inca - when the hosts were a player down after Lisa Thomson had been sent to the sin bin for a high tackle - took the game away.

Francesca McGhie touched down with seven minutes left to give Scotland - who next take on title hopefuls England - a glimmer of hope, but Muzzo's second try of the match put the seal on Italy's first victory of the campaign.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

What's next?

Scotland next travel to face England at Welford Road in Leicester for round four on Saturday April 19 (4.45pm kick-off).

Italy next host France on Saturday April 19 (1pm kick-off).

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.