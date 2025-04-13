Women's Six Nations: Scotland lose 25-17 at home to Italy as visitors post first win
Francesca Sgorbini, Aura Muzzo (two), Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi and Alyssa D'Inca each score tries as Italy Women come from behind to beat Scotland in Edinburgh; victory is Italy's first in the 2025 championship; Chloe Rollie, Evie Gallagher, Francesca McGhie score in defeat
Last Updated: 13/04/25 6:14pm
Scotland slumped to a 25-17 defeat by Italy in their Women's Six Nations match in Edinburgh.
Chloe Rollie's try had put Scotland - well beaten by France in their last outing - ahead in the 13th minute, the full-back barging over following a lineout maul, with Helen Nelson converting the extras.
Italy, though, responded strongly with tries from Francesca Sgorbini and Aura Muzzo to take a 10-7 lead into half-time.
Scotland reduced the gap soon after the restart when Evie Gallagher went over, but tries from Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi and then Alyssa D'Inca - when the hosts were a player down after Lisa Thomson had been sent to the sin bin for a high tackle - took the game away.
Francesca McGhie touched down with seven minutes left to give Scotland - who next take on title hopefuls England - a glimmer of hope, but Muzzo's second try of the match put the seal on Italy's first victory of the campaign.
- England brush off tough first half and race to Ireland win
- Six Nations 2025: Full fixtures as Red Roses defend title
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
What's next?
Scotland next travel to face England at Welford Road in Leicester for round four on Saturday April 19 (4.45pm kick-off).
Italy next host France on Saturday April 19 (1pm kick-off).
British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Warratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney