Women's Six Nations: England's Red Roses edge France 43-42 to win title and historic Grand Slam at Allianz Stadium

England celebrated a fourth consecutive Grand Slam success and seventh Six Nations title in a row

England have secured a record-equalling seventh consecutive Guinness Women's Six Nations title and a historic fourth successive Grand Slam with a dramatic 43-42 win over France at the Allianz Stadium.

The Red Roses ran in five tries in the opening 23 minutes, with Emma Sing scoring twice and Lark Atkin-Davies, Abby Dow and Claudia MacDonald also going over, before France hit back to cut the deficit to 31-21 after a frantic first half.

France continued to cause England problems and briefly closed within a point after late tries from Morgane Bourgeois and Joanna Grisez set up a nervous finish, but John Mitchell's side held on to complete another unbeaten campaign.

England's win is their 34th consecutive victory in the Women's Six Nations - a run stretching back to 2018 - and sees them become the first team in history to win four successive Grand Slam titles, giving them confidence heading into a World Cup on home soil later this summer.

Red Roses 43-42 France - Score summary Red Roses - Tries: Dow (4,58), Sing (8,18), Atkin-Davies (12), MacDonald (23), Aldcroft (49)Conversions: Harrison (9,19,24,50) Scotland - Tries: Arbez (6), Bourdon Sansus (29), Menager (38), Arbey (51), Bourgeois (70), Grisez (79)Conversions: Bourgeois (7,30,39,52,71,80)

How England held on in Six Nations thriller

England - making nine changes from last week's win over Scotland - needed just three minutes to open the scoring when Dow ran over in the corner, only for France to immediately hit back and temporarily lead when Bourgeois converted after Carla Arbez posted the visitors' first try.

England's Abby Dow ran in two tries during an incredible contest

The Red Roses quickly got back in front when Sing scored the first of two first-half tries, with Atkin-Davies bundling over four minutes later and Sing scoring her second soon after to give the hosts full control.

Assia Khalfaoui was sin-binned for a dangerous challenge less than a minute before Claudia MacDonald latched onto Megan Jones' brilliant pass, only for a slip and knock-on from Zoe Harrison behind her own line giving the quick-thinking Bourdon Sansus an easy score.

Ma­rine Menag­er found France's third try just three minutes before the break and the visitors had the better of the early stages of the second half, before Aldcroft bundled over at the second attempt.

Zoe Aldcroft increased England's lead in the second half

France hit back with a brilliant solo effort from Kelly Arbey, who shrugged off two challenges to score in the corner, before Dow found space to latch onto Harrison's brilliant cross-field pass in the 58th minute to add England's seventh try.

Harrison's conversion hitting the post looked insignificant until France produced a late onslaught, the first time this campaign England have conceded in the final 20 minutes, with Bourgeois reducing the deficit in the 69th minute when he converted his only try.

France set up a thrilling finish when a great run of attacking phases ended with Grisez diving over, with Bourgeois' conversion cutting the gap to a point, before hopes of a famous away win when Arbey knocked it on shortly after the restart.

France agonisingly missed out on a first win over England since 2018

Mitchell: You learn much more from a result like this

England head coach John Mitchell, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a bit nervy, wasn't it! They got us through the middle which we played for but I don't think we delivered it.

"They made too many yards. I would rather get this kind of feedback in this kind of environment any day of the week. We will have a bit of a celebration then prepare for a World Cup! The French get energy from success but I knew that we would have to win the game three or four times."

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has overseen another Six Nations title

England's Sarah Bern: "It's an amazing feeling. It's different every single time. Cannot thank the crowd enough, they make it so special for us. It's an amazing group of girls who work so hard every day to come out with those awards.

"France are an incredible team. They were phenomenal team. It came down to the last bite, which is amazing. It's what viewers want to watch and it's how we want to play."

What's next?

England have been drawn with Australia, USA and Samoa for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, held on home soil for the second time, where they will look to build on winning 55 of their last 56 Tests.

Red Roses' Women's Six Nations 2025 results Sunday, March 23 Red Roses 38-5 Italy Saturday, March 29 Wales 12-67 Red Roses Saturday, April 12 Ireland 5-49 Red Roses Saturday, April 19 Red Roses 59-7 Scotland Saturday, April 26 Red Roses 43-42 France

The Red Roses will play in the opening game on August 22 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, with their remaining two pool matches being hosted at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton and Brighton's Amex Stadium.

What else happened on the final day?

Earlier in the day, Francesca McGhie's last-gasp try saw Scotland earn their second Women's Six Nations win with a dramatic 26-19 victory over Ireland at Hive Stadium.

With the scores level heading into the final minute, a quick switch of play to the left wing saw McGhie crash over the line for Scotland before Helson Nelson added the extras from a tight angle.

Amee-Leigh Costigan and Linda Djougang scored Ireland's tries, with Lana Skeldon, Emma Orr and Rachel McLachlan were on target for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Wales have lost all four games so far this season and were due to face Italy in their bid to avoid the wooden spoon, only for their game to be pushed back 24 hours to Sunday because of Pope Francis' funeral.

