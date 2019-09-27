Japan vs Ireland: Rugby World Cup Pool A preview

Japan and Ireland face off in Rugby World Cup Pool A on Saturday

After the 'Miracle of Brighton' four years ago, few are expecting a sequel in Shizuoka when Japan take on Ireland in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

For one thing, Ireland are taking Japan seriously in their Pool A match. South Africa underestimated Japan in Brighton in the 2015 World Cup and suffered one of sport's greatest upsets. The story was even turned into a movie.

Without the injured Jonathan Sexton, Ireland are still expected to extend a 7-0 record against Japan, which includes a 50-22 win in Shizuoka two years ago. That scoreline roughly met Ireland's average against Japan over the last 28 years.

The Irish opened this World Cup by rolling over Scotland 27-3 in the rain in Yokohama last weekend, confirming they are the favourites to top Pool A.

Japan overcame stage fright on the opening night of their home tournament to put away Russia 30-10.

The Japanese were so anxious to impress that fly-half Yu Tamura commented this week: "I thought I was going to die." They opened up more in the second half, and Tamura added: "I'm looking forward to the next one more now we've been freed from pressure."

Japan out-half Yu Tamura admitted the pressure was intense ahead of their tournament opener against Russia

Japan's mindset has switched from favourites against Russia to underdogs against Ireland, and they have put pressure on themselves by talking up their chances.

"The whole public is favouring the Ireland side, they are expected to win," scrum-half Yutaka Nagare said. "But we are pretty confident and we truly believe we can prove them wrong.

"It's about mentally believing that, getting the detail right, and having the confidence in our training and what we've accumulated through the build-up and the tournament.

Lomano Lemeki has even gone so far as to predict a 33-20 victory over Ireland this weekend

"We are confident we can beat anyone. Whether Ireland are the best team in the world, we've prepared well, so we're confident we can beat them."

Replacement-back Lomano Lemeki even went so far as to predict the result: Japan 33-20 Ireland. Japan have never scored 30 points against Ireland, and Ireland have never scored less than 32 against Japan.

In the Ireland ranks, they have picked the same forward pack which dominated Scotland. The changes come in the backline: British and Irish Lions backs Rob Kearney and Keith Earls have recovered from injury to appear in their third World Cup.

Experienced duo Rob Kearney (pictured) and Keith Earls come back into the Ireland backline

Sexton is nursing a sore quad, so the steering wheel has been given to Connacht out-half Jack Carty, making only his second start.

Nobody in the Irish set-up is concerned about Carty driving them to victory.

"He's very calm, he doesn't get ruffled easily," coach Joe Schmidt said this week. "He doesn't get distracted by an error he might make or distracted by people trying to put pressure on him. He stays in the zone incredibly well."

Jack Carty starts at 10 for Ireland with Johnny Sexton nursing a knock and left out of the squad

Japan have tweaked their line-up, with captain Michael Leitch dropped to the bench to presumably save him for more winnable games against Samoa and Scotland.

Fit-again No 8 Amanaki Mafi is back and prop Jiwon Koo, lock Luke Thompson - the oldest player in this World Cup at 38 - and full-back Ryohei Yamanaka are each promoted from the replacements. William Tupou has switched to the wing for the first time in his Test career.

Japan missed 19 tackles and conceded 18 turnovers against Russia, while they were also unreliable again under the high ball, which led to Russia scoring the opening try in the fifth minute.

The high ball has been a glaring weakness for Japan and, as Russia tried with success, Ireland will be merciless with even better kick-chasers.

"I presume they'll do to us pretty much the same thing; teams are kicking the ball to nullify our strength," scrum-half Fumiaka Tanaka said. "What we make out of the balls given to us will be the key."

Japan struggled in the air against Russia - something Ireland are likely to target

Team news

Japan: 15 Ryohei Yamanaka, 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Ryoto Nakamura, 11 William Tupou, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Yutaka Nagare; 1 Keita Inagaki, 2 Shota Horie, 3 Koo Ji-won, 4 Luke Thompson, 5 James Moore, 6 Kazuki Himeno, 7 Pieter Labuschagne (c), 8 Amanaki Mafi.

Replacements: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Isileli Nakajima, 18 Asaeli Ai Valu, 19 Wimpie van der Walt, 20 Michael Leitch, 21 Fumiaki Tanaka, 22 Rikiya Matsuda, 23 Lomano Lemeki.

Ireland: 15 Rob Kearney, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Chris Farrell, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Conor Murray, 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rory Best (c), 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh Van der Flier, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Sean Cronin, 17 David Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Tadgh Beirne, 20 Rhys Ruddock, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Jordan Larmour.