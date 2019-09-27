Who makes your Australia/Wales Rugby World Cup combined team?

Michael Cheika and Warren Gatland have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined Australia/Wales XV ahead of Sunday's Rugby World Cup Pool D clash between the nations in Tokyo.

Ahead of the Test, Australia coach Michael Cheika has changed his half-back pairing, restoring Will Genia and Bernard Foley to his starting XV.

Warren Gatland, meanwhile, has named an unchanged Wales XV from the side that beat Georgia, with lock Alun Wyn Jones set to become Wales' most-capped player ever.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

