England centre Piers Francis cited for dangerous tackle at Rugby World Cup

England centre Piers Francis has been cited for a dangerous tackle during Thursday's Rugby World Cup victory over the USA.

Making his World Cup debut, Francis caught USA full-back Will Hooley with his shoulder on the opening passage of the game, but did not face any on-field disciplinary action.

England went on to win the Pool C encounter 45-7, with USA back row John Quill sent off late on for a dangerous tackle on captain Owen Farrell.

With eliminating such tackles from the game a point of emphasis for officials going into the tournament, Francis becomes the fifth player to be cited for a dangerous high tackle after just one week of action.

Francis could now be banned for England's clash with Argentina in Tokyo next Saturday and their final Pool C fixture against France in Yokohama the following weekend.

Hooley, who was injured in a later incident having been tackled by England flanker Mark Wilson, was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a heavy concussion after the game.

Attack coach Scott Wisemantel insisted that the England camp have been impressed by the officiating in England's opening fixture

"It's a tough job and we've been really happy with the referees and the assistants that we've had, so I think they've done a great job," Wisemantel said.

"All we can focus on is the guys that we get and we've been really happy.

"We've been really happy with the standard the consistency of the refereeing and the communication, what they say before the game and what they deliver on the field is exactly the same, so it's been good."