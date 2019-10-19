Can Japan stop the Springboks in World Cup quarter-final?

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi tackles Japan's Kotaro Matsushima

The build-up to Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final between Japan and South Africa has inevitably been dominated by talk of the Brave Blossoms' famous win over the Springboks in Brighton four years ago.

Japan, under coach Eddie Jones, shocked the rugby world when Karne Hesketh scored a last-minute try to beat South Africa 34-32 in the England 2015 pool stages.

It was a result that put Japan on the rugby map and embarrassed South Africa, despite them going on to reach the semi-finals.

South Africa gained a certain measure of revenge with an emphatic 41-7 win over Japan in a World Cup warm-up game last month, but knocking the hosts out of their own tournament would be the perfect remedy for four years of hurt.

We look at some of the areas that are likely to decide Sunday's outcome....

Beauty and the beast

Japan have lit up the World Cup playing the sort of attacking rugby that we all want to see. They are happy to attack from anywhere and their skill-set is superb. The tempo of their game is almost frenetic, that serves Japan so well against more conservative or structured opposition.

The question is will they be able to get enough ball against this behemoth Springbok pack? Japan know what is coming but that does not mean they know how to stop it.

Lood de Jager will be a big ball carrier for the Springboks

South Africa will be relying on their traditional strength and while it will not be pretty, it will certainly be effective. This is knockout rugby and a tight power game is what the Springboks will want to focus on. Their scrum was shackled against Italy after they went to uncontested scrums and the likes of Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and, of course, Tendai Mtawarira will be raring to unleash the beast on Saturday.

They have plenty of power to really get stuck into Japan and their driving maul will be their key weapon on Sunday. Lood de Jager and Duane Vermeulen will also be looking to carry and maul all day long.

"It's no secret," said Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus of the plan to try to outmuscle the smaller but faster Japan pack.

"The idea is to nullify the space around the tight forwards, with the pace that they have. And to play toward our strengths, which is physical rugby, set-phases, mauling, scrums."

While most of the attention has been on Japan's attacking play, the platform has been built by their forwards. Their tight five have been impressive in getting over the gainline but will need a big game on Sunday.

Kazuki Himeno takes on Samoa prop Michael Alaalatoa

Japan's back-row forwards have been getting better and better at the breakdown; pouncing quickly on the ball to win the turnover or the penalty. Their No 8 Kazuki Himeno has been a key man for them in this area as well as a big carrier for them. Up against Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Vermeulen he will really need to get his technique right to get Japan on the front foot.

The kicking game

Japan can also expect to be tested by a barrage of high kicks from the Springboks. Scrum-half Faf de Klerk has come in for some flak with his poor tactical kicking but will look to give his wingers - Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi - a chance to contest in the air.

Faf de Klerk's tactical kicking will need to be spot on against Japan

Japan have prepared for that; coach Jamie Joseph calculated that if Japan made it into the knockout rounds for the first time there would be at least some chance of facing South Africa in the quarter-finals.

Japan played South Africa in a warm-up game two weeks before the World Cup and lost 41-7 but used the match to test their high-ball skills and their response to a kicking barrage. The lessons learned in that match came in handy when Japan encountered those tactics against Ireland, beating a team recently ranked No 1 in the world.

If South Africa get it wrong then expect the likes of Kotaro Matsushima and Kenki Fukuoka to really punish them.

Winger Matsushima is the joint top try-scorer in the tournament with five, has made the second-most line breaks and the fourth-most runs.

Kotaro Matsushima delivering an evasive run for Japan

Japan have not kicked much out of hand, preferring to use their skills and pace in the backline. However, they may need to go to the boot to relieve the pressure.

Defence vs attack

Japan like a bit of adventure with ball in hand but a question mark hangs over their defence, having conceded 62 points in pool matches, almost twice as many as South Africa with 36.

Their players are certainly not shirking in the tackle stats - they have three players in the top-10 tacklers after the pool stage, with flanker Pieter Labuschagne in second place with 56.

A big defensive display will be expected from Japan's Pieter Labuschagne

The Springboks have also scored more points than any other team,185, and more tries, 27. But they were only fifth overall on the list of overall carries with 484 metres, well short of the leaders in that category, Australia, with 627. That can be interpreted as showing the Springboks advanced with kicks as often as they did with ball in hand and attacked from shorter range.

What the players say

Yutaka Nagare says Japan can expect to face a hand-to-hand battle with South Africa but believes the speed and energy of the Brave Blossoms might just be enough to overcome the Springboks' brute power.

Japan scrum-half Nagare knows his team do not match up to their opponents when it comes to the scales. But he insists the high-tempo game plan that has already left both Ireland and Scotland in a daze can have the same effect on the Boks.

Yutaka Nagare says that Japan can out-smart the Springboks

"I think I'll definitely lose if I go head-on [with the South Africans]. I have to use my technique given I'm small," said Nagare.

"The try (Finn) Russell scored in the Scotland game started off with my mistake so I really felt responsible, and I feel they'll look to attack me in the next game, as well as near the try-line.

"But I've decided to go in determined to play with pride for this team. I'll keep my mind strong. I'll take them on carrying both mind and technique.

"I want to play smart. They'll come at us head-on. We know, as you can see from their line-up, they'll look to make it a forward battle, play a physical game.

"We need to fight properly there of course but it's important to play the ball smartly and make it a quick battle."

South Africa are in no doubt about the dangers Japan pose to their World Cup hopes but Springbok fly-half Handre Pollard insists the experiences of four years ago will have no bearing on their current mission.

"Four years ago was a complete different story. Different South African side, different World Cup, different place. So a lot has happened in the meantime," he said.

"The guys who were part of that 2015 side certainly learnt from the mistakes we made, and hopefully we can improve on that in this play-off series.

Handre Pollard looks to kick for South Africa

"But it's not a big focus. We want to play our best rugby on Sunday and win, by one point or whatever - we've just got to win.

"I'm not going to give away any secrets here. I've got a game plan - it's play-off rugby. I mean, we all know the history of drop goals and penalties in World Cups, so it's no secret.

"It's very important and it could play a massive role in the match, depending on how the game goes and what the flow is. It's something we're always ready to do whenever we feel it's time to do it. So, [I'm] not going to force anything. If the opportunity presents itself to do that, we'll try our best to do that and convert because any points, whether it's three, five or seven, it's very valuable points when it gets to play-off rugby."

Japan: 15 Ryohei Yamanaka, 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Ryoto Nakamura, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Yutaka Nagare, 1 Keita Inagaki, 2 Shota Horie, 3 Jiwon Koo, 4 Luke Thompson, 5 James Moore, 6 Michael Leitch (c), 7 Pieter Labuschagne, 8 Kazuki Himeno

Replacements: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Isileli Nakajima, 18 Asaeli Ai Valu, 19 Wimpie van der Walt, 20 Amanaki Lelei Mafi, 21 Fumiaki Tanaka 22 Rikiya Matsuda, 23 Lomano Lava Lemeki

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Moster, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn