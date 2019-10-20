Japan 3-26 South Africa: Springboks' defensive display denies hosts

South Africa are through to the semi-finals, where they will face Wales

South Africa relied on brute force and an incredible defensive display to deny brilliant Japan in their quarter-final in Tokyo.

The Boks were pushed all the way by Japan but ultimately had too much power and claimed a 26-3 win to set up their semi-final clash with Wales next Sunday.

As expected, South Africa brought their traditional strength game while Japan were exceptional with ball in hand - especially in the first 40 minutes.

An early try from Makazole Mapimpi gave South Africa a perfect start but they were forced into a massive defensive display for the rest of the first half.

Makazole Mapimpi goes past Yu Tamura to score

Tendai Mtawarira was lucky not to see a red card for a tip-tackle but Japan only had a Yu Tamura penalty to show for their efforts despite some wonderful attacking moves.

Three Handre Pollard penalties in the second half stretched the lead for South Africa as they strangled the attacking life out of Japan, before a try from Faf de Klerk and a second for Mapimpi saw them through to the semi-finals.

Mapimpi opened up the scoring after three minutes after a big scrum in the Japan 22 - the ball went to the blind side and Mapimpi went through a poor tackle from fly-half Yu Tamura to score. Pollard could not convert but the Boks had an early 5-0 lead.

Keita Inagaki of Japan is dump tackled by Tendai Mtawarira

Prop Mtawarira was in trouble after a dangerous tackle on opposite number Keita Inagaki and was extremely lucky it was not a different colour as Wayne Barnes showed him yellow.

South Africa went into full defensive mode as Japan continued to play some breath-taking rugby only for some desperate tackling denying Japan's wonderful patterns of attacking play.

Tamura did claw three points back on the 19th minute after Japan won a scrum penalty - which was celebrated like a try - after they had been under immense pressure in the set-piece.

Ryoto Nakamura looks to offload out of the tackle

The Springboks should have had their second five minutes from the break but Mapimpi could not hold onto a poor pass from Am.

The Boks had time to blow two more chances in the first half - the second the most frustrating as Damian De Allende went over only to be called back for a double movement.

Damian De Allende tackles Japan's number 8 Kazuki Himeno

It was a different story from South Africa in the second half as they took control and did not allow Japan the possession they had in the first.

Three Pollard penalties stretched their lead as they got their direct, driving game firing and strangled the attacking life out of Japan.

De Klerk finally got South Africa's second try as Japan no answer for a superb driving maul. Malcolm Marx peeled off before giving the scoring pass to his scrum-half. Pollard converted for a 21-3 lead.

Mapimpi then claimed his second after the Boks broke from their 22 through Pollard who then fed his winger to break through a Kotaro Matsushima's tackle to score.

Pollard could not convert but it was job done for South Africa who will be relieved they managed to grind down Japan.