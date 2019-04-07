Other matches

Sun 7th April

Guinness PRO14

  • Southern Kings vs Dragons
  • 2:00pm Sunday 7th April
  • Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth  
FT

Kings 18

Tries: Ungerer (17), Basson (19), Klaasen (52)
Penalties: Pretorius (33)

Dragons 18

Tries: Warren (3), Williams (57)
Conversions: Lewis (57)
Penalties: Lewis (11,79)

Southern Kings 18-18 Dragons: Josh Lewis penalty rescues draw for Dragons

Last Updated: 07/04/19 4:37pm

Josh Lewis kicks for the Dragons
Dragons remain bottom of the Guinness PRO14 Conference B table despite Josh Lewis' late penalty securing an 18-18 draw against Southern Kings in South Africa.

Lewis struck two minutes from time for the Welsh side, who are without an away league win since March 2015.

Dragons were 8-0 ahead after 12 minutes courtesy of Adam Warren's try and a Lewis penalty, but the hosts soon fought back.

Stefan Ungerer and Bjorn Basson scored tries and after Bader Pretorius' penalty, Harlon Klaasen touched down to make it 18-8 in the 52nd minute.

Jordan Williams narrowed the deficit with a try before the match became heated, with both sides losing two players following yellow cards for Alulutho Tshakweni, Leon Brown, Lloyd Fairbrother and Michael Makase.

Rhodri Williams had a try chalked off as Dragons chased that elusive win on the road before Lewis sealed a point late on.

