Southern Kings 18-18 Dragons: Josh Lewis penalty rescues draw for Dragons

Josh Lewis kicks for the Dragons

Dragons remain bottom of the Guinness PRO14 Conference B table despite Josh Lewis' late penalty securing an 18-18 draw against Southern Kings in South Africa.

Lewis struck two minutes from time for the Welsh side, who are without an away league win since March 2015.

Dragons were 8-0 ahead after 12 minutes courtesy of Adam Warren's try and a Lewis penalty, but the hosts soon fought back.

Stefan Ungerer and Bjorn Basson scored tries and after Bader Pretorius' penalty, Harlon Klaasen touched down to make it 18-8 in the 52nd minute.

Jordan Williams narrowed the deficit with a try before the match became heated, with both sides losing two players following yellow cards for Alulutho Tshakweni, Leon Brown, Lloyd Fairbrother and Michael Makase.

Rhodri Williams had a try chalked off as Dragons chased that elusive win on the road before Lewis sealed a point late on.