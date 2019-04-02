Ireland captain Rory Best targets Ulster return before end of season

Rory Best suffered the injury during Ulster's Champions Cup quarter-final loss

Ireland captain Rory Best eased fears over his World Cup chances after revealing he should recover from his ankle problem before the end of the season.

Best suffered the damage to his left foot in Ulster's Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Leinster and following a scan on Monday it was confirmed he will be fit to lead Joe Schmidt's team into Japan 2019.

"Probably the scan couldn't have been a lot better," he said. "There's no structural damage, just a few wrenches to some of the ligaments in there.

"So, from that side of things, it's good news. It is still going to be a few weeks. They just like to put the magical figure of six weeks on it.

"It might be less, it might be more, but it's in and around there. I would hope to play some part in the end of season for Ulster, which will be a big goal now.

"Obviously that will depend on the next three games, certainly the next two games for us in terms of play-offs."

Best has won 117 caps for Ireland and his fitness will come as a relief to Schmidt after Leinster openside Dan Leavy was ruled out of the World Cup because of a "complex" knee injury.