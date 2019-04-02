Ireland's Jack McGrath to join Ulster after 2019 Rugby World Cup

Leinster's Jack McGrath has made 57 appearances for Ireland but has recently fallen down their pecking order

Ireland prop Jack McGrath will leave Leinster for Ulster after the 2019 World Cup in order to improve his international prospects.

McGrath, who is contracted to the Irish Rugby Football Union, has won 57 caps but has slipped behind provincial colleague Cian Healy in the loosehead pecking order following the veteran's resurgence.

"This was a difficult decision but one I believe will put me in the best position to continue to perform at the top end of the game," said McGrath, who suffered a hip injury at the start of the season.

Confirmed | @jackmc100 will be an Ulster player next season!



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/tIRzXrlBVo pic.twitter.com/5Wgc2Atyld — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 2, 2019

"I have enjoyed a huge amount of success at Leinster but I feel that looking beyond the World Cup to the next phase of my career I will benefit from the opportunity within the Ulster environment."

"I'm now fully fit after a disrupted start to the season and am looking forward to putting all my energy into helping Leinster's drive to defend the European and PRO14 titles and finishing this season on a high."

McGrath has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and two European titles with Leinster.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: "Jack has made a very tough decision which he believes will advance his case for selection for Ireland. You have to respect a player with such ambition.

"Leinster is a fantastic environment but it is testament to the work that all four provinces are doing that players are seeking opportunities within Ireland to advance their international careers."