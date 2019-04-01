Team of the week: The best from the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Toulouse's Antoine Dupont and Leinster's Jack Conan feature in our Team of the Week

Players from the Champions Cup quarter-finals dominate our Team of the Week, with a sprinkling of Super Rugby stars.

15. Liam Williams (Saracens)

A mention for La Rochelle's Vincent Rattez as well as Edinburgh's Darcy Graham, but Williams was quite outstanding for Sarries. He was safe as houses under the high ball and his ability to be in the right place at the right time was exceptional. Scored a brace of tries and his attacking nous with ball in hand had Glasgow in all sorts of trouble.

14. Lucas Tauzin (Toulouse)

Lucas Tauzin gets a superb offload away for Toulouse

Tauzin was a late replacement for the injured Yoann Huget but played a key role. His brilliant off-load to Sofiane Guitoune set up Maxime Medard for his try and he was dangerous whenever he got the ball.

13. Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

Jack Goodhue celebrates during the Crusaders' victory over the Hurricanes

A big defensive display from Goodhue to prevent the Hurricanes getting their very dangerous back-line moving. Keeps out Sofiane Guitoune who was excellent for Toulouse as well.

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Beats Brad Barritt into the No 12 shirt with a massive display against Leinster. Carried very strong and caused all sorts of problems for the Leinster defence.

11. Keith Earls (Munster)

Keith Earls celebrates with team-mate Peter O'Mahony after scoring for Munster

A superb display from Earls who is always working, be it on attack or defence. Earls always looks to make an impact and showed his awareness by taking a quick penalty for his first try and also rounded off a quite sensational effort late in the second half.

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

Continues to impress with some strong performances and against Leinster it was no different. Has an intelligent kicking game and good distribution to get his troops moving in the right direction.

10. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Antoine Dupont scores for Toulouse

Dupont sees off some tough competition from Quade Cooper, Alex Goode and Ross Byrne. He started at scrum-half for Toulouse but moved into the fly-half berth after Zack Holmes was sent off. He really stepped up to run the show, produced a clever kicking display while his rush defence caused all sorts of problems for Racing. He also scored twice to help Toulouse into the semi-finals.

1. Eric O'Sullivan (Ulster)

A very impressive display from O'Sullivan, who keeps out Toulouse front rower Cyril Baille. O'Sullivan attacked the Leinster front row and had a huge tussle with Tadgh Furlong. Finished with an impressive 17 tackles too.

2. Jamie George (Saracens)

Jamie George on the charge for Saracens

A quite exceptional performance from George who showcased all his skills against Glasgow. Carried hard, scrummaged well and his arrows were spot on too. However he also showed his silky hands as he popped up as Saracens playmaker a couple of times too!

3. Nepo Laulala (Chiefs)

Helped the Chiefs survive some early pressure with a big scrummaging effort against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires. Carried well and put his shift in defence as well.

4. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster)

Kieran Treadwell of Ulster goes over to score his side's first try

A massive game from Treadwell who scored a try, carried 13 times and put in 19 bone-crunching tackles. Edges Will Skelton and Richie Gray.

5. James Ryan (Leinster)

James Ryan puts in a bone-crunching tackle on Marcell Coetzee

Ryan has some engine and once again produced the goods for Leinster. He made the most carries with 21 and also made the most tackles - an incredible 27!

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster)

Another first-rate performance from O'Mahony who never takes a backward step. Had his work cut out for him but stepped up to really stifle Edinburgh's attack. Was a solid option in the lineout and made 19 tackles.

7. Jerome Kaino (Toulouse)

Jerome Kaino celebrates beating Racing 92

Yes, we know he played No.8, but we could not split him and Jack Conan this week, so we have slotted them both in. Kaino led by example, never giving up and urging those around him to reset their defensive line time and time again. With 18 tackles and not one missed, he also carried strongly to get Toulouse onto the front foot when they needed it the most. Made two crucial turnovers as well.

8. Jack Conan (Leinster)

Jack Conan produced a man of the match performance for Leinster

A great day at the office for Conan who produced a eye-catching performance. From his barn-storming runs, big carries and massive defence, Conan also produced some some impressive offloads - one in particular to Adam Byrne to score.