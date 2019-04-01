Ireland's Dan Leavy ruled out of World Cup after knee injury, say Leinster

Leinster say Dan Leavy will miss the World Cup later this year

Leinster have confirmed that Ireland flanker Dan Leavy will miss the World Cup after suffering a "complex knee ligament injury".

Leavy was stretchered off in the 63rd minute of Leinster's 21-18 Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster on Saturday after a 10-minute appearance as a second-half replacement for Sean O'Brien.

After the game, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said the 24-year-old was set to be "out for a while" but an initial scan has now confirmed that Leavy will miss the rest of the season as well as the showpiece tournament in Japan, which gets underway in September.

"Leinster Rugby can confirm that Dan Leavy had an initial scan yesterday on a complex knee ligament injury but needs further assessment this week," a statement from the province said.

Leavy came on as a second-half replacement in Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster on Saturday

"He has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and into next season to include the Rugby World Cup.

"We know the Leinster Rugby family and all of the Leinster supporters will join us in wishing Dan Leavy the best of luck with his recovery over the coming weeks and months."

Leavy admitted on Monday evening the prospect of missing out on the opportunity to play in his first World Cup is "haunting his thoughts".

"Struggling to put into words how devastated I am with the injury," Leavy said on Instagram.

"Firstly to miss the business end of the season with my Leinster brothers and our opportunity to pursue another European and league title.

"Secondly, to miss an opportunity to play in a world cup in Japan is haunting my thoughts.

"All I have ever aimed for in my career is the opportunity to shine on the world stage for my country and do the nation and my family proud.

"I fully back the Irish rugby boys to make a little bit of history as they always do and will watch on as [their] No 1 supporter.

"I have been blown away by the messages of support and encouragement I've received already. I am blessed to have the family and friends I do and thank everyone for their well wishes!"

Leavy, who has won 11 caps to date, is not the only Leinster back-rower to be dealt a setback; Josh van der Flier suffered a groin injury against France during this year's Six Nations, with Cullen later saying Van der Flier is "likely to miss the rest of the season".

Van der Flier could still make his way back into Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad in time for the World Cup, but there are no guarantees, which means Ireland's once-rich openside stocks now appear a little thinner.

Leavy celebrates Ireland's Six Nations win in 2018

O'Brien shared the No 7 jersey with Van Der Flier during the Six Nations, but O'Brien had only just returned after breaking his arm against Argentina in November, and missed a large portion of the previous season due to a persistent shoulder problem.

Ulster's Jordi Murphy remains an option at fetcher for Schmidt, but with less than six months remaining until their tournament opener against Scotland in Yokohama, injuries to key flankers will be a concern for the Ireland boss.