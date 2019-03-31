Rugby Union News

Clermont 61-38 Northampton: Home side advance to Challenge Cup semi-finals

Last Updated: 31/03/19 9:22pm

Peter Betham scores for Clermont
Clermont Auvergne advanced to the European Rugby Challenge Cup semi-finals after they put on an enthralling 13-try encounter with Northampton Saints at the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Despite scoring five second-half tries, Saints still found themselves bundled out after losing 61-38 at Stad Michel Michelin.

Trailing by 27 points 10 minutes into the second half, the Saints mounted a brave fightback and a burst of four tries in an amazing 10-minute period saw them cut the gap to six points and all of a sudden the dream of a semi-final clash with Harlequins was back on.

But then Clermont hit back with a game-changing burst of 24 points to bag a home date with the Quins in the final four.

Damian Penaud on the charge for Clermont
Peter Betham and Damien Penaud both completed their hat-tricks and Clermont ended with eight tries in all.

Earlier, La Rochelle set up a semi-final clash with Sale Sharks after a dominant 39-15 triumph over Bristol at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre.

A penalty try plus scores from Gregory Alldritt, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Wiaan Liebenberg and Vincent Rattez took the French outfit into a home semi-final.

All Bristol could muster were two tries courtesy of Steven Luatua and Piers O'Conor and five points from the boot of outside half Ian Madigan.

