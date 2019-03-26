Josh van der Flier set to miss rest of Leinster season

Josh van der Flier faces an extended spell on the sidelines

Leinster flanker Josh van der Flier looks set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a groin problem.

Van der Flier also missed part of the last campaign through injury and is now likely to endure another spell of around 12 weeks on the sidelines.

"The surgery has gone well for him but it'll mean he's likely to miss the rest of the season," said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

Leo Cullen gives an update on Josh van der Flier and returning players ahead of #LEIvULS. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2f1fyVuhOn — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 26, 2019

"Josh has been incredibly unlucky - he missed last year as well, he got injured during the Six Nations against France in the first game when Dan [Leavy] steps in instead.

"Josh has been going incredibly well for us this year, he works hard.

"It's just another blow for him but, hopefully, he'll get himself in good shape again and get himself ready for World Cup plans and games prior to the World Cup."

Joe Tomane, Luke McGrath, Dan Leavy and Nick McCarthy should all be fit for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster at Aviva Stadium on Saturday after they came through last week's 28-11 PRO14 defeat to Edinburgh.

Ross Byrne faces a fitness test, however, after he felt tightness in his foot ahead of the Edinburgh game.

Robbie Henshaw is likely to miss the Champions Cup game with Ulster

Robbie Henshaw is a doubt, with Noel Reid and Sean Cronin [both head injury] unable to return for the game.

"He's back in starting training but less likely than likely, I would say," Cullen said of Henshaw's possible involvement against Ulster.