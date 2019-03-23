Guinness PRO14 Saturday round-up: Ospreys, Ulster, Munster & Glasgow win

Dan Evans scored four tries for Ospreys as they beat the Dragons in Swansea

We recap Saturday's Guinness PRO14 action as the Ospreys, Ulster, Munster and Glasgow Warriors picked up wins...

Ospreys 29-20 Dragons

Four tries from full-back Dan Evans kept Ospreys in contention for Champions Cup qualification with a 29-20 victory over Dragons in Swansea.

Four tries from Dan Evans



Dragons led at the break but couldn't quite hold on for a memorable away win

Alongside Evans' try-scoring heroics, against his former club, Luke Price kicked seven points while Sam Davies added a further two points from his boot.

The Dragons scored two tries of their own courtesy of Rhodri Williams and Hallam Amos while Jason Tovey kicked 10 points.

Ulster 33-19 Southern Kings

Marcell Coetzee marked his comeback for Ulster with one of their five tries in a 33-19 Guinness PRO14 win over the Southern Kings.

Ulster's fourth consecutive PRO14 win gives head coach Dan McFarland's squad significant momentum going into next weekend's European Champions Cup quarter-final with Leinster but also moved them up a place to second in Conference B, four points ahead of Benetton Rugby with three regulation games remaining.

A spirited performance from the Southern Kings wasn't enough as Ulster downed them 33-19 following brilliant performances from Michael Lowry and Rob Lyttle

South Africa international Coetzee, who returned to action for the first time since January, scored Ulster's third try after Stuart McCloskey and Rob Lyttle had already crossed the Kings' line.

Ulster led 21-12 at the break with Robert Baloucoune getting their fourth and bonus point try eight minutes into the new half and replacement John Andrew finishing it off with the fifth near the end.

The Kings were cut to 13 men with just over 10 minutes remaining when centre Tertius Kruger was red-carded by Scottish referee Lloyd Linton, who also yellow-carded replacement hooker Alandre Van Rooyen for an incident which saw Baloucoune illegally taken out.

The South Africans scored three earlier tries through Yaw Penxe, Ulrich Beyers and Michael Willemse - the latter's in the second half - and had cut Ulster's lead from 14-0 to 14-12 in the first half prior to Coetzee's score.

Glasgow Warriors 35-17 Cheetahs

Glasgow stayed top of Guinness PRO14 Conference A with a 35-17 win over Cheetahs that was less comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

A whirlwind game with eight tries sees Glasgow Warriors extend their lead at the top of Conference A with a brilliant 35-17 win over Cheetahs

Warriors largely dominated the first half, scoring converted tries through Callum Gibbins, Kyle Steyn and Rory Hughes, but errors crept in.

Cheetahs' William Small-Smith had scored a first-half try and when Joseph Dweba opened the second period with another, Glasgow wobbled.

A try on 58 minutes from centre Stafford McDowall steadied the ship ahead of a late score from Scott Cummings. Small-Smith's second unconverted try closed proceedings.

Munster 31-12 Zebre

At Thomond Park, Munster came from 12-0 behind to beat Italian outfit Zebre courtesy of five unanswered tries and a 31-12 success.

Munster had to contend with a physical Zebre side who looked the better team for the majority of the match



A strong finish for the home team at Thomond Park, finishing 31-12

Scores from prop Jeremy Loughman, hooker Rhys Marshall, wing Darren Sweetnam, replacement Niall Scannell and full-back Mike Haley followed first-half efforts from Zebre pair Jamie Elliott and Roberto Tenga.

The win keeps Munster on the tails of Glasgow at the top of the PRO14 Conference A table, with just three points separating the sides.