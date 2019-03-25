Edinburgh sign Nick Haining from Bristol on two-year deal

Nick Haining joined Bristol from Jersey Reds at the beginning of last season

Edinburgh have signed Nick Haining from English Premiership side Bristol Bears on a two-year deal.

The 6ft-4in-flanker will move north in the summer following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Haining, who has previously represented Jersey Reds, is the first of five signings to be revealed by Edinburgh on Monday.

He told Edinburgh Rugby's website: "When I spoke to Richard Cockerill about the direction of Edinburgh and the ambition of the club, it really excited me.

"I'm looking forward to moving to Edinburgh and starting pre-season (training) in June - I can't wait to get stuck in."

Head coach Cockerill said: "Nick is someone I've been looking at for a while.

"He's Australian, but Scottish qualified. He's a big boy, carries the ball very well and is a good footballer.

"He'll add some further strength in depth in that back-row where we've got a lot of internationals.

"He's a very good player and he's keen to put his hand up and try to push himself into the national squad as well."

Haining joined Bristol from Jersey Reds at the beginning of the 2017/18 season and the back-row played a pivotal role in helping Bristol to an immediate return to the Premiership.

He has so far made seven appearances in the Premiership this season - scoring one try in the process - with the Bears currently seven points clear of relegation in ninth place.